The three-bedroom, detached property, which sits in the heart of Berry Hill, is on the market with Mansfield estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners for a minimum of £500,000. Offers over that price are invited.

Wheelchair-friendly throughout, with wide-door openings and solid oak flooring, the bungalow, on Parkland Close, is beautifully appointed and sits on a plot spanning almost 2,000 square feet.

Modern fixtures and fittings abound, particularly in a high-class kitchen and a unique, substantial en suite bathroom to the master bedroom.

The bungalow also boasts a superb orangery extension, an entrance hallway, cloakroom, shower room, an integrated double garage, CCTV and alarm systems and a surround-sound system in the large lounge.

As if that was not enough, there are gardens at the front and back, including patios beneath a pergola, space to house sheds and an area for off-street parking.

It’s one of those properties that has to be seen to be believed, so check out our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for full details.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Bright and airy lounge The largest room in the house is this bright and airy lounge, which sits at the end of a long entrance hallway. There are two radiators, a solid oak floor, coving to the ceiling, four wall-light points and two ceiling-light points. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Surround sound system The superb lounge from another angle. One of its assets is a unique, built-in Onkyo surround sound system with five ceiling speakers. There are also ten double power points, plus a triple power point, a telephone point and a smoke alarm. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Large and comfortable A final look at the large and comfortable lounge, which has a double-glazed window to the front of the property, plus double-glazed French doors that lead to the orangery extension. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Classy breakfast kitchen Let's step in to the classy breakfast kitchen now. As you can see, it boasts a comprehensive range of high-quality, contemporary and glossy units in cream, comprising wall cupboards with LED lighting underneath, base units, drawers and granite-effect work surfaces. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales