What a stunner! Step inside transformed £750,000 dormer bungalow in Mansfield
Originally built in 1959, the four-bedroom home on Lichfield Lane was bought by the current owners ten years ago.
They have turned into a detached dormer bungalow so spacious and stunning that it is now on the market for a guide price of between £750,000 and £800,000 with estate agents Bairstow Eves.
The quality of the structure is superb and high-spec throughout. It exudes class in every room, as you can see from our extensive photo-gallery below.
Touches of luxury include underfloor heating in all the living areas and bathrooms. There is also a huge reception hall with an apex window, and a master bedroom with a balcony overlooking the beautiful back garden, which contains a summer house with bar area.
As well as the reception hall, the ground floor comprises an entrance porch, lounge, dining room, kitchen, sitting room, utility room, two WCs, three double bedrooms and a shower room.
To the first floor is a landing, study area and the open-plan master suite, consisting of bedroom, en suite, dressing area and that balcony.
Outside, there is a large driveway, garage, car port, hard standing for a caravan and extensive, landscaped gardens with the added bonus of the summer house.
Feel free to flick through our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.