Welcome to this superb four-bedroom dormer bungalow on Lichfield Lane, Mansfield, which is on the market with estate agents Bairstow Eves for a guide price of between £750,000 and £800,000.

What a stunner! Step inside transformed £750,000 dormer bungalow in Mansfield

Talk about a transformation! Here is a classic example of a once-modest property in Mansfield that has been turned into a marvellous, modern masterpiece.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 12th Oct 2023, 11:39 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 11:49 BST

Originally built in 1959, the four-bedroom home on Lichfield Lane was bought by the current owners ten years ago.

They have turned into a detached dormer bungalow so spacious and stunning that it is now on the market for a guide price of between £750,000 and £800,000 with estate agents Bairstow Eves.

The quality of the structure is superb and high-spec throughout. It exudes class in every room, as you can see from our extensive photo-gallery below.

Touches of luxury include underfloor heating in all the living areas and bathrooms. There is also a huge reception hall with an apex window, and a master bedroom with a balcony overlooking the beautiful back garden, which contains a summer house with bar area.

As well as the reception hall, the ground floor comprises an entrance porch, lounge, dining room, kitchen, sitting room, utility room, two WCs, three double bedrooms and a shower room.

To the first floor is a landing, study area and the open-plan master suite, consisting of bedroom, en suite, dressing area and that balcony.

Outside, there is a large driveway, garage, car port, hard standing for a caravan and extensive, landscaped gardens with the added bonus of the summer house.

Feel free to flick through our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

Let's start our tour of the Lichfield Lane property in the huge reception hall, which is truly a sight to behold, particularly with its apex window facing the front of the building. Its porcelain floor adds sparkle and style too.

1. Huge reception hall

Let's start our tour of the Lichfield Lane property in the huge reception hall, which is truly a sight to behold, particularly with its apex window facing the front of the building. Its porcelain floor adds sparkle and style too.

The reception hall contains this modern staircase, which leads to the first floor. It is made of glass, stainless steel and wood.

The reception hall contains this modern staircase, which leads to the first floor. It is made of glass, stainless steel and wood.

A third shot of the reception hall, which has floor-to-ceiling windows facing the front of the property. There is also a cloaks cupboard, as well as underfloor heating.

A third shot of the reception hall, which has floor-to-ceiling windows facing the front of the property. There is also a cloaks cupboard, as well as underfloor heating.

Adding even more character to the reception hall is this exquisite fireplace with surround, offering a warm welcome to all.

Adding even more character to the reception hall is this exquisite fireplace with surround, offering a warm welcome to all.

