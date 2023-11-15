We all love a barn conversion, especially when they can be found in an idyllic location. So this stunning one on Mansfield Road, Creswell cannot fail to impress.

From the moment you arrive at the four-bedroom, three-storey home, you are taken aback by the unique, one-of-a-kind build and also the breathtaking scenery that surrounds it.

Offers of more than £570,000 are being invited by Mansfield-based estate agents Staton & Cushley, who rave about its wow factor. A spokesperson says: “You can clearly see the time and effort the current owners have put in to updating this beautiful barn, making it the perfect home for any family to move in. It sits on an exceptional plot, with a great-sized garden and a separate paddock, perfect for equestrian lovers.”

Our photo gallery below lets you have a look inside. The entrance hall sets the tone, boasting the building’s original stone staircase and leading to two reception rooms, a spacious kitchen/diner and utility room with WC.

On the first floor, a light and airy landing, with a glass balustrade feature, guides you to two bedrooms with en suites. Two more bedrooms, also with en suite facilities, can be found on the second floor.

Heading outside, as well as the garden and paddock, there is a summer house, plenty of space for off-street parking and a separate area where a garage could be built.

After browsing through our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Original stone staircase As we step inside the Creswell property, we are greeted by an entrance hall that oozes character, thanks largely to the building's original stone staircase. It has an attractive, tiled floor and an under-stairs storage cupboard. Photo: Staton & Cushley Photo Sales

2 . Magnificent kitchen/diner The first room to look at is this magnificent and spacious kitchen/diner, complete with central island and breakfast bar. Photo: Staton & Cushley Photo Sales

3 . Beams and underfloor heating Ceiling beams, a tiled floor and underfloor heating are all features of the kitchen/diner, which has plenty of space for a breakfast or dining table. Photo: Staton & Cushley Photo Sales

4 . Appliances aplenty Integrated appliances within the kitchen/diner include an electric double oven, a Bosch induction hob with overhead extractor fan, and a dishwasher. There is also space for a large fridge/freezer. Photo: Staton & Cushley Photo Sales