Warsop named one of the UK’s best value picturesque places to buy a home

Surrounded by picturesque forests and countryside, Warsop offers houses which cost £100k less than the national average.

Warsop near Mansfield has been named as one of the UK’s best value picturesque places to buy a home in 2024, according to a new study.

Finding a great house with scenic views is something most house hunters want (94%), but Brits can pay a big premium to bag a property in a beautiful spot.

Fortunately, new research by Hammonds Furniture has revealed there are some locations where you can snap up a stunning home, and not pay over the odds for it.

Clumber Park

They surveyed 2,000 UK adults to name the UK’s 50 most beautiful towns and villages, and then compared the house prices in each place to the national average.

One place where you don’t pay more for plenty of greenery is the town of Warsop, which is surrounded by picturesque forests and countryside in an area known as ‘the Dukeries’.

It is also easily accessible to Clumber Park, Thoresby Park, Rufford Park and the Portland Estate of Welbeck.

Houses in Warsop currently cost around £182k on average – which is £100,000 below the national average (£282k).

It took fifth place in the UK top table.

The top ten most affordable picturesque places to buy a home in the UK

Isle of Bute, Scotland (Average house price £115,574) Boddam, Scotland (£134,433) Stornoway, Isle of Lewis, Scotland (£146,805) Teesside, North East England (£177,009) Warsop, Nottinghamshire (£181,556) Ribble Valley, North West England (£182,693) Holyhead, North Wales (£189,170) Durham, North East England (£189,845) Western Isles, Scotland (£190,097) Portmeirion, Wales (£195,234)

Other affordable picturesque places to buy a home included the idyllic Isle of Bute, on the west coast of southern Scotland.

Properties here cost just £115,000 on average, which is more than £100,000 less than in other popular locations such as the Isle of Skye (£265,000) and the Isle of Wight (£315,000).

Meanwhile Holyhead, the largest town on the island of Anglesey, was ranked the top picturesque affordable place in Wales, with house prices less than a third of the UK average.

Holyhead is known best for being a busy ferry port and for its scenic views overlooking the Wicklow Mountains across the Irish Sea.

On the other hand, Kent and Sussex topped the table for picturesque places where Brits pay a lot more for a better view.

Properties in Dungeness (£675k) and Hartfield in East Sussex (£635k) come with a hefty price tag, as do homes in Oxford (£611k), Bath (£594k) and Cambridge (£579k).

Melissa Denham, Interior Design Expert from Hammonds Fitted Furniture said: “The UK offers so many gorgeous places to move to, and our research has revealed some hidden gem locations – like Worksop - that may be overlooked during property hunts.