But the exploits of Eric Cartman and friends are far removed from Mansfield’s Southpark Avenue, where warm and inviting homes such as this one offer a more traditional and orthodox way of life.

It's a three-bedroom, detached bungalow, on the market with Buckley Brown for £350,000, and sure to bring smiles to your faces for all the right reasons.

Within a short distance from the town centre, the property ticks all the boxes for a growing family.

As well as the bedrooms, one of which has an en suite, you will love an open-plan kitchen and dining area.

A well-presented lounge boasts French doors that lead outside, where a lawned garden is perfectly maintained.

The bungalow is well worth exploring further. Check out our photo gallery and visit its listing on the Zoopla website here before giving Buckley Brown a call to arrange a viewing.

1. Homely feel From the moment you step into the bungalow, you feel at home. And as you walk into this entrance hallway, you are sure to be impressed by how much space the property has to offer. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales

2. Stylish kitchen The stylish kitchen is the first room that catches the eye. It comes complete with a range of modern units, cabinets and integrated appliances. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales

3. Southpark 5.jpeg Sure to be the heart of the home, here is the open-plan kitchen and dining area from another angle. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar and inset sink with complementary work surface Photo: Heart of the home Photo Sales

4. Dining area The dining area that adjoins the kitchen. Again, there is plenty of space to enjoy your family meal. Photo: Buckley Brown Photo Sales