Wait until you see inside this grand, imposing £575,000 Kirkby house with annexe
Open our photo gallery below, and you will marvel at a magnificent, unique residence that is warm, welcoming and elegant in equal measure, complete with high-quality fixtures from top to bottom.
What’s more, there is s superb, detached annexe within a glorious garden on a plot that stretches to one-third of an acre.
Offers in the region of £575,000 are being invited by Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown, who insist the four-bedroom home on Chapel Street is a must-see property.
The focal point of the ground floor is a beautiful open-plan lounge and dining area, with traditional feature fireplaces and sliding doors that lead out to the garden. The kitchen/diner is next door and completing the floor is a stunning conservatory.
Upstairs you will find three large double bedrooms with their own fitted wardrobes, a study room and an impressive family bathroom with five-piece suite.
The modern annexe comprises an open-plan kitchen and living room, bedroom and bathroom, and is ideal for housing guests who might be staying over.
The garden boasts an extensive lawn with mature shrubs and apple trees, and patio seating areas. A gated driveway provides off-street parking space and leads to a fine double garage.
Once you’ve checked out our photo gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.