It looks as if it’s standing in the middle of nowhere. But in fact, this is a unique and remarkable home on an outstanding plot just outside Mansfield and Ashfield.

Surrounded by countryside and woodland, the five-bedroom property on Longdale Lane in Ravenshead is on the market for a whopping £925,000 with highly reputable estate agents Gascoines. It is called Moles End and, surely, its striking facade will tempt you to have a look inside, via our photo gallery below.

Gascoines say: “This house has been thoughtfully and stylishly improved and extended by the current owners. It is now an exclusive, spacious and flexible family home. boasting the perfect blend of traditional and modern decor, with the highest-spec fixtures and fittings throughout.”

We all know what a desirable, sought-after place to live in Ravenshead is. This plot of 0.87 acres sits within a peaceful location on the edge of the village, accessed via two sets of electric gates and a large driveway.

A beautifully designed entrance porch leads into a vast and bright reception hall and then into a sunny living room, with solid oak flooring and beams. There’s also a stylish, newly-fitted kitchen, as well as two double bedrooms,which are currently being used as a snug and a study, and a cloakroom on the ground floor.

Upstairs, you will find the other three bedrooms, including a luxurious principal suite, which has a vaulted ceiling, a spectacular balcony with views and an en suite bathroom. Not far away is an elegant family bathroom.

Outside, the gorgeous grounds feature a vast lawn, extensive terracing and a south-facing patio, all bordered by secure fencing, mature shrubs and trees. A detached double garage adds to the off-street parking space provided by the gravelled driveway, while CCTV cameras and a full alarm system guarantee extra security.

Enjoy our gallery and feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Welcome to Moles End The sign that says it all at the electric gated entrance to Moles End. A large driveway leads you to the £925,000 property and its striking facade, complete with beautifully designed, covered porch. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Vast reception hall Through the front door and into this vast reception hall. Its combination of character and contemporary finishes sets the tone for the rest of the property. The space, with its solid oak floor and atmospheric dpwnlighting, could even be used as a dining area if you wish. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Feature fireplace The reception hall boasts a feature fireplace with cosy log-burner, ensuring a warm welcome. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Seamless flow The reception hall flows seamlessly into both the living room (to the right) and the kitchen at the Ravenshead property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales