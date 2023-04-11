News you can trust since 1952
Offers in the region of £525,000 are being invited by estate agents BuckleyBrown for this unique, five-bedroom, detached property on Granby Avenue, Mansfield.

Unique £525,000 Mansfield home with bar, gym and multimedia room is 'astounding'

With assets including an exceptional bar, a home gym, a multimedia room and a seven-foot long shed, this unique house in Mansfield could give you the lifestyle you’ve dreamed of.

By Richard Silverwood
Published 11th Apr 2023, 13:06 BST

Estate agents BuckleyBrown describe the five-bedroom, detached property on Granby Avenue as “astounding” and are inviting offers in the region of £525,000.

A spokesperson says: “Words simply can’t do this justice enough. Every room in this delightful family home has been well planned and is beautifully presented to the highest of standards.”

The ground floor welcomes you into a terrific lounge, while an open-plan kitchen/diner/living space is sure to take your breath away. There is also a conservatory, a utility room and WC, while a converted garage completes the floor, complete with the superb multimedia room, where you’ll find hidden storage and a stunning wooden wall and ceiling.

The home gym can be found on the first floor as one of two converted bedrooms. Another has been changed into an office, alongside three exceptional spaces that remain as bedrooms. Two have en suite bathrooms, while all have fitted wardrobes.

A family bathroom completes the first floor, although there is also access, via remote-controlled, electric ladders, to a converted loft, which is a hidden gem and can be used as an additional living area.

If the interior was not special enough, what about the exterior! That bar and that converted shed induce the wow factor, along with a lovely seating area, a low-maintenance, artificial lawn, three robust stores with fitted shelves and an outside WC. At the front, a gated, block-paved driveway offers off-street parking space, next to another artificial lawn and surrounding shrubs. There is outdoor lighting throughout.

Please flick through our photo gallery below to appreciate the property, and then visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

We begin our tour of the Granby Avenue home in the charming lounge, which has a lovely feature fireplace. Double doors lead into the dining room.

We begin our tour of the Granby Avenue home in the charming lounge, which has a lovely feature fireplace. Double doors lead into the dining room. Photo: BuckleyBrown

A second shot of the beautifully presented lounge, with its fitted carpets, downlights and large window overlooking the front of the property.

A second shot of the beautifully presented lounge, with its fitted carpets, downlights and large window overlooking the front of the property. Photo: BuckleyBrown

Moving into the open-plan kitchen'diner next. It comes complete with a breathtaking range of high-gloss black units with complementary worktops over, inset sink and drainer with mixer tap. A central island doubles up as a breakfast bar.

Moving into the open-plan kitchen'diner next. It comes complete with a breathtaking range of high-gloss black units with complementary worktops over, inset sink and drainer with mixer tap. A central island doubles up as a breakfast bar. Photo: BuckleyBrown

The open-plan kitchen/diner offers space and style. There is an integrated double oven, hob with extractor fan above and space for an American fridge/freezer, as well as a breakfast table.

The open-plan kitchen/diner offers space and style. There is an integrated double oven, hob with extractor fan above and space for an American fridge/freezer, as well as a breakfast table. Photo: BuckleyBrown

