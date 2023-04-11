Unique £525,000 Mansfield home with bar, gym and multimedia room is 'astounding'

With assets including an exceptional bar, a home gym, a multimedia room and a seven-foot long shed, this unique house in Mansfield could give you the lifestyle you’ve dreamed of.

Estate agents BuckleyBrown describe the five-bedroom, detached property on Granby Avenue as “astounding” and are inviting offers in the region of £525,000.

A spokesperson says: “Words simply can’t do this justice enough. Every room in this delightful family home has been well planned and is beautifully presented to the highest of standards.”

The ground floor welcomes you into a terrific lounge, while an open-plan kitchen/diner/living space is sure to take your breath away. There is also a conservatory, a utility room and WC, while a converted garage completes the floor, complete with the superb multimedia room, where you’ll find hidden storage and a stunning wooden wall and ceiling.

The home gym can be found on the first floor as one of two converted bedrooms. Another has been changed into an office, alongside three exceptional spaces that remain as bedrooms. Two have en suite bathrooms, while all have fitted wardrobes.

A family bathroom completes the first floor, although there is also access, via remote-controlled, electric ladders, to a converted loft, which is a hidden gem and can be used as an additional living area.

If the interior was not special enough, what about the exterior! That bar and that converted shed induce the wow factor, along with a lovely seating area, a low-maintenance, artificial lawn, three robust stores with fitted shelves and an outside WC. At the front, a gated, block-paved driveway offers off-street parking space, next to another artificial lawn and surrounding shrubs. There is outdoor lighting throughout.

Please flick through our photo gallery below to appreciate the property, and then visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

