This detached, three-bedroom bungalow on Church Street, Kirkby possesses personality and character. It is on the market for £400,000 with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown.This detached, three-bedroom bungalow on Church Street, Kirkby possesses personality and character. It is on the market for £400,000 with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown.
Unique £400,000 Kirkby bungalow with charm and personality breaks the dull mould

In an era where so many houses look similar or fit the same dull mould, how refreshing to find a property that has its own individual charm and personality – and right here on our doorstep in Kirkby.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 26th Sep 2023, 15:03 BST

This three-bedroom, detached bungalow on Church Street is well worth a look round via our photo gallery below. Tastefully decorated, it boasts an array of stylish and unique features, both inside and out, including exposed beams and even a barn.

It’s impressed seasoned Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown too. They have attached a price tag of £400,000, with a spokesperson drooling: “This gorgeous home is something anyone would be proud of, in our opinion. It is positioned on an enviable plot, with a versatile layout and a great sense of space.”

A generously-sized hallway welcomes you into the bungalow, offering access to a homely living room on one side and a brilliant kitchen on the other. Not far away is a delightful bedroom, which can be utilised in other ways, a family bathroom and WC.

Although classed as a bungalow, there is a first floor, which houses two more spacious bedrooms, one of which boasts a wonderful en suite for added luxury.

The outside setting ticks all the remaining boxes, with a neat lawn and gravelled patio area hosting a beautiful space to unwind in the sun. There is also a large driveway, providing off-street parking space, a garage and that barn.

After you’ve flicked through our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

We told you this property had personality and character -- and here it is, in full view in the homely living room! With exposed ceiling-beams, a feature log-burner and triple-aspect windows, it is a beautiful and comfortable space.

1. Homely living room

We told you this property had personality and character -- and here it is, in full view in the homely living room! With exposed ceiling-beams, a feature log-burner and triple-aspect windows, it is a beautiful and comfortable space.

A second shot of the atmospheric and extravagantly decorated living room at the £400,000 property. It features herringbone-style flooring.

2. Extravagantly decorated

A second shot of the atmospheric and extravagantly decorated living room at the £400,000 property. It features herringbone-style flooring.

This dining area at the Kirkby bungalow possesses brightness and style.

3. Dining area

This dining area at the Kirkby bungalow possesses brightness and style.

The dining area, which is ideal for family meals or for entertaining friends, shown from a different angle.

4. Ideal for family meals

The dining area, which is ideal for family meals or for entertaining friends, shown from a different angle.

