Unique £400,000 Kirkby bungalow with charm and personality breaks the dull mould
This three-bedroom, detached bungalow on Church Street is well worth a look round via our photo gallery below. Tastefully decorated, it boasts an array of stylish and unique features, both inside and out, including exposed beams and even a barn.
It’s impressed seasoned Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown too. They have attached a price tag of £400,000, with a spokesperson drooling: “This gorgeous home is something anyone would be proud of, in our opinion. It is positioned on an enviable plot, with a versatile layout and a great sense of space.”
A generously-sized hallway welcomes you into the bungalow, offering access to a homely living room on one side and a brilliant kitchen on the other. Not far away is a delightful bedroom, which can be utilised in other ways, a family bathroom and WC.
Although classed as a bungalow, there is a first floor, which houses two more spacious bedrooms, one of which boasts a wonderful en suite for added luxury.
The outside setting ticks all the remaining boxes, with a neat lawn and gravelled patio area hosting a beautiful space to unwind in the sun. There is also a large driveway, providing off-street parking space, a garage and that barn.
After you’ve flicked through our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.