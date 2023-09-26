In an era where so many houses look similar or fit the same dull mould, how refreshing to find a property that has its own individual charm and personality – and right here on our doorstep in Kirkby.

This three-bedroom, detached bungalow on Church Street is well worth a look round via our photo gallery below. Tastefully decorated, it boasts an array of stylish and unique features, both inside and out, including exposed beams and even a barn.

It’s impressed seasoned Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown too. They have attached a price tag of £400,000, with a spokesperson drooling: “This gorgeous home is something anyone would be proud of, in our opinion. It is positioned on an enviable plot, with a versatile layout and a great sense of space.”

A generously-sized hallway welcomes you into the bungalow, offering access to a homely living room on one side and a brilliant kitchen on the other. Not far away is a delightful bedroom, which can be utilised in other ways, a family bathroom and WC.

Although classed as a bungalow, there is a first floor, which houses two more spacious bedrooms, one of which boasts a wonderful en suite for added luxury.

The outside setting ticks all the remaining boxes, with a neat lawn and gravelled patio area hosting a beautiful space to unwind in the sun. There is also a large driveway, providing off-street parking space, a garage and that barn.

After you’ve flicked through our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

