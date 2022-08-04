Known as The Arches, it has been individually designed, but with practical living in mind, and offers in the region of £625,000 are being invited by Nottinghamshire estate agents Strike.
The property, on Main Road in the village, is served by an intercom system, security cameras and lighting, underfloor heating, whole-house ventilation, a solar system and double glazing. And when you take a tour of the rooms, you realise how much more it has to offer.
On the lower ground floor, you will find an entrance hallway, bedroom or study, cloakroom, utility or laundry room and internal double garage.
Step up to the ground floor to find two more double bedrooms, a kitchen, a dining room and lounge, superb conservatory/bar, main bathroom and a further utility room.
The first floor boasts two more bedrooms, an open mezzanine landing/lounge and a bathroom.
Outside, a block-paved driveway gives considerable space for off-street parking, while there is also a water feature and well-stocked borders with mature shrubs and trees.
The low-maintenance, block-paved veranda adds style to the house and offers an excellent amount of privacy.
