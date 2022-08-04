Known as The Arches, it has been individually designed, but with practical living in mind, and offers in the region of £625,000 are being invited by Nottinghamshire estate agents Strike.

The property, on Main Road in the village, is served by an intercom system, security cameras and lighting, underfloor heating, whole-house ventilation, a solar system and double glazing. And when you take a tour of the rooms, you realise how much more it has to offer.

On the lower ground floor, you will find an entrance hallway, bedroom or study, cloakroom, utility or laundry room and internal double garage.

Step up to the ground floor to find two more double bedrooms, a kitchen, a dining room and lounge, superb conservatory/bar, main bathroom and a further utility room.

The first floor boasts two more bedrooms, an open mezzanine landing/lounge and a bathroom.

Outside, a block-paved driveway gives considerable space for off-street parking, while there is also a water feature and well-stocked borders with mature shrubs and trees.

The low-maintenance, block-paved veranda adds style to the house and offers an excellent amount of privacy.

Browse our photo gallery to get a better feel for the property, and then visit the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Unique design This shot from on high gives a real insight into the unique design of The Arches. It is a view from the second-floor open mezzanine landing/lounge overlooking the brick-built conservatory/bar, which has a feature vaulted ceiling and tiled flooring. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Living room Here is the living room or lounge that is part of an open-plan area on the first floor that also includes the kitchen. An ideal spot to relax in front of the telly. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Luxurious kitchen The living room opens out into the luxurious kitchen, which features a range cooker point, gas hob with extractor over, and integrated fridge freezer and dishwasher. There is a range of wall and base units with work surfaces over, plus a one-and-a-half-bowl sink unit with mixer tap. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Attractive landing Even the ground-floor landing is attractive, with doors leading out on to a covered veranda, a storage cupboard and stairs to the first floor. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales