UNIQUE: Ideal Ashfield property for those seeking a multi-generational home

The property has been thoughtfully arranged by the current owners to provide two separate living areas under one roof – ideal for those seeking a multi-generational home or the flexibility to live with extended family while maintaining individual privacy and independence. Beautifully positioned in Alfreton Road within the sought-after area of Sutton-in-Ashfield, this hidden gem enjoys close proximity to a range of local amenities, highly regarded schools, and excellent transport links – making it an attractive choice for a wide variety of buyers. The welcoming entrance hallway leads into a spacious living room featuring a charming bay window and a statement fireplace, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere for relaxing evenings.

The fitted kitchen is equipped with a comprehensive range of modern wall and base units, ample worktop space, and a breakfast bar, perfect for family meals or entertaining.

A separate dining room and an additional reception room provide excellent flexibility, with garden views flooding the space with natural light. The ground floor has been cleverly divided to include a self-contained annexe, offering its own living and dining area, a fully fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, a versatile bedroom, a family bathroom, and a separate en-suite shower room — ideal for guests or independent family living. Upstairs, the property continues to impress with three generously proportioned and neutrally decorated bedrooms.

Two of the bedrooms benefit from stylish en-suite facilities, providing an added touch of comfort and convenience. Externally, the home offers impressive kerb appeal with electric gated access leading to a sweeping driveway that continues around to the rear, providing extensive off-street parking for several vehicles, motorhomes, or caravans.

The exterior also boasts two spacious garages and an additional workshop, ideal for hobbyists or storage needs. The stunning rear garden is a standout feature — a beautifully maintained space with a large lawn and patio seating area, perfect for outdoor entertaining or peaceful relaxation.

The property further benefits from an Electric Vehicle charging point and fully owned solar panels, enhancing its modern efficiency and sustainability credentials. An internal viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate the space, versatility, and lifestyle this one-of-a-kind home has to offer. Contact Mansfield Sales & Lettings today to arrange a viewing on 01623 889266.

1 . Family home The property has been thoughtfully arranged by the current owners to provide two separate living areas under one roof. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Sprawling The extensive property offers an abundance of space inside and out Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Heart of the home One of two modern kitchens in the property Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Cosy The spacious living room features a charming bay window and a statement fireplace, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere for relaxing evenings. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales