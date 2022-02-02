Fittingly, this amazing property for sale in the heart of the village, just a stone’s throw from Davis’s former home, is a champion in its own right.

Certainly nothing else like it can be found in the entire world.

For the four-bedroom, detached house was built by the current owners, making it unique. At an asking price of £450,000 with Dinnington estate agents Reeds Rains, it most definitely won’t leave you snookered!

Located on Portland Street, the house stands on a good-sized plot of land on a quiet road.

The ground floor comprises an open-plan kitchen/diner, a lounge, a utility room and a toilet.

Upstairs, you will find four bedrooms, including one that has its own en suite, and a family bathroom.

Outside, a raised front garden features steps from a driveway that has parking space for many vehicles. The back garden is huge and made up of a lawn, a woodchip area and a railway-sleeper partition.

Check out our photo gallery and then visit the Zoopla website here for more information.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Kitchen diner 'Every picture tells a story', says the message - and this one certainly does as it portrays an attractive kitchen/diner. It boasts a range of wall and base units, and is so spacious there is lots of room for a breakfast and/or dining table. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Multiple appliances A second view of the kitchen/diner, which boasts multiple integrated appliances, including a fridge/freezer, dishwasher, microwave and extractor hood. There is also room for a range-style cooker, while the flooring is made of hardwood and windows face to the front and back of the house. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Lounge luxury The luxurious lounge is a good size and includes a feature fireplace with log burner inside. The floor is carpeted, while double-glazed windows face the front and rear of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Handy utility room The utility room is sure to come in handy. It houses the boiler, and there is space and plumbing for a washing machine. The room also includes hardwood flooring, side-facing, double-glazed windows and a central heating radiator. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales