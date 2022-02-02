This unique, four-bedroom home, built by the current owners, on Portland Street, Whitwell, is on the market for £450,000 with estate agents Reeds Rains, of Dinnington.

Unique house in beautiful village that won't leave you snookered

The beautiful and thriving village of Whitwell, not far from Worksop, was the birthplace of Joe Davis, a world champion at snooker and billiards back in the day.

By Richard Silverwood
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 11:30 am

Fittingly, this amazing property for sale in the heart of the village, just a stone’s throw from Davis’s former home, is a champion in its own right.

Certainly nothing else like it can be found in the entire world.

For the four-bedroom, detached house was built by the current owners, making it unique. At an asking price of £450,000 with Dinnington estate agents Reeds Rains, it most definitely won’t leave you snookered!

Located on Portland Street, the house stands on a good-sized plot of land on a quiet road.

The ground floor comprises an open-plan kitchen/diner, a lounge, a utility room and a toilet.

Upstairs, you will find four bedrooms, including one that has its own en suite, and a family bathroom.

Outside, a raised front garden features steps from a driveway that has parking space for many vehicles. The back garden is huge and made up of a lawn, a woodchip area and a railway-sleeper partition.

Check out our photo gallery and then visit the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Kitchen diner

'Every picture tells a story', says the message - and this one certainly does as it portrays an attractive kitchen/diner. It boasts a range of wall and base units, and is so spacious there is lots of room for a breakfast and/or dining table.

2. Multiple appliances

A second view of the kitchen/diner, which boasts multiple integrated appliances, including a fridge/freezer, dishwasher, microwave and extractor hood. There is also room for a range-style cooker, while the flooring is made of hardwood and windows face to the front and back of the house.

3. Lounge luxury

The luxurious lounge is a good size and includes a feature fireplace with log burner inside. The floor is carpeted, while double-glazed windows face the front and rear of the property.

4. Handy utility room

The utility room is sure to come in handy. It houses the boiler, and there is space and plumbing for a washing machine. The room also includes hardwood flooring, side-facing, double-glazed windows and a central heating radiator.

