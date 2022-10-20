Unique canalside cottage near Worksop where ducks swim past your front door

A unique, two-bedroom country cottage, overlooking Chesterfield Canal, in the picture-postcard hamlet of Turnerwood at Thorpe Salvin, near Worksop.

Turnerwood straddles a basin for mooring boats on the canal. Nearby are magnificent locks and peaceful countryside, ideal for terrific walks.

For those of you who don’t know it, Thorpe Salvin is a lovely village of no more than 500 people, sitting between Worksop and Harthill on the Nottinghamshire/South Yorkshire border.

It all adds up to a dream location for a property that is on the market with estate agents Yopa for offers in the region of £200,000.

To get a full flavour of the cottage, please flick through our photo gallery. But in brief, it spans four floors, with a lounge and dining room on the ground floor and a kitchen, inner hallway and coal store in the basement.

The first floor comprises a landing, the first bedroom and a bathroom, while the second floor houses the second bedroom.

A mature front garden, with a variety of plants, flowers, shrub borders, a wooden fence and hedge, is canalside.

Another garden at the back is enclosed and features plants, shrubs, flowers, a paved patio area, a wooden garden shed and a brick-built store, all overlooking countryside.

It is a remarkable place. Visit the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Charming lounge Let's begin our tour of the Turnerwood cottage in the charming lounge, the room you enter through the double-glazed front door. Its wooden laminate floor and ceiling with exposed beams give it plenty of character. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Inglenook fireplace Another notable feature of the cosy lounge is this inglenook fireplace with its tiled hearth and cast-iron, muilti-fuel burner stove with glass door in the chimney. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Delightful dining room The delightful dining room is at the back of the cottage and offers open views of the countryside. Stairs lead down to the kitchen, which can be found in the basement. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Characterful kitchen Like the lounge, the characterful kitchen also has an inglenook fireplace with brick-built surround and a cast-iron, multi-fuel burning stove. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales