The four-bedroom property, which is truly described as one of a kind, can be found in the historical hamlet of Kirkby Hardwick, close to Sutton Parkway rail station, and is for sale with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown for £485,000.
"This property exudes character and warmth that is hard to find elsewhere,” enthuses a spokesperson for BuckleyBrown. There is even a handy workshop and a decorative pond within the tranquil garden.
As you step inside, a spacious hallway leads the way to a gorgeous living room with ceiling beams, and a stunning kitchen and dining room, with nearby utility room. Three generously-sized bedrooms include one with an en suite, while the fourth bedroom is a versatile space that can be used as a study. A family bathroom completes the intriguingly shaped interior.
Outside, a driveway offers off-street parking space and leads to a garage and workshop. As well as the pond, the garden features a delightful patio seating area, mature plants and trees.
Take a look round via our photo gallery below. For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.