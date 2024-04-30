This unique, four-bedroom barn conversion at Kirkby Hardwick, Sutton is on the market for £485,000 with Mansfield estate agents, BuckleyBrown. Take a look round via our photo gallery below.This unique, four-bedroom barn conversion at Kirkby Hardwick, Sutton is on the market for £485,000 with Mansfield estate agents, BuckleyBrown. Take a look round via our photo gallery below.
Unique barn conversion in Ashfield hamlet blends historic charm with modern living

The perfect blend of old-world charm and modern living makes this unique barn conversion at Sutton stand out in the Ashfield property market at present.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 30th Apr 2024, 11:58 BST

The four-bedroom property, which is truly described as one of a kind, can be found in the historical hamlet of Kirkby Hardwick, close to Sutton Parkway rail station, and is for sale with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown for £485,000.

"This property exudes character and warmth that is hard to find elsewhere,” enthuses a spokesperson for BuckleyBrown. There is even a handy workshop and a decorative pond within the tranquil garden.

As you step inside, a spacious hallway leads the way to a gorgeous living room with ceiling beams, and a stunning kitchen and dining room, with nearby utility room. Three generously-sized bedrooms include one with an en suite, while the fourth bedroom is a versatile space that can be used as a study. A family bathroom completes the intriguingly shaped interior.

Outside, a driveway offers off-street parking space and leads to a garage and workshop. As well as the pond, the garden features a delightful patio seating area, mature plants and trees.

Take a look round via our photo gallery below. For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.

The first stop on our tour of the Kirkby Hardwick barn conversion is this lovely, large lounge, complete with high ceilings and ceiling beams. A set of French doors leads outside to the garden.

1. Lovely lounge with ceiling beams

The first stop on our tour of the Kirkby Hardwick barn conversion is this lovely, large lounge, complete with high ceilings and ceiling beams. A set of French doors leads outside to the garden. Photo: BuckleyBrown

The spectacular living room also includes a feature fireplace, comprising a stove-effect gas fire with beamed mantelpiece.

2. Feature fireplace

The spectacular living room also includes a feature fireplace, comprising a stove-effect gas fire with beamed mantelpiece. Photo: BuckleyBrown

This cosy corner of the £485,000 Sutton property exemplifies its warm, charming and characterful nature,

3. Cosy corner

This cosy corner of the £485,000 Sutton property exemplifies its warm, charming and characterful nature, Photo: BuckleyBrown

The stunning and spacious kitchen comes with a range of modern gloss units and cabinets, with complementary work surfaces and an inset double sink. A built-in breakfast bar is a nice touch, and a handy utility room, with integrated washing machine, is not far away.

4. Stunning and spacious kitchen

The stunning and spacious kitchen comes with a range of modern gloss units and cabinets, with complementary work surfaces and an inset double sink. A built-in breakfast bar is a nice touch, and a handy utility room, with integrated washing machine, is not far away. Photo: BuckleyBrown

