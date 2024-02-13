The distinguished four-bedroom, detached property on Station Road has been creating “amazing memories” for one family for the past 27 years.

But now it is on the market for £425,000 with Coventry-based estate agents Blatch Fine Homes, who say it is “exceptional and exquisitely presented”, not only inside but also outside, where “an outdoor paradise” of a garden awaits.

A Blatch spokesperson says: “This residence will blow you away with its spacious rooms and wonderfully presented exterior. It is a unique home with distinctive features. An unparalleled gem.”

The property’s versatile layout also sets it apart from others too, as does its prime location, which is surrounded by an array of shops and amenities. Schools and Sutton Parkway train station are all less than half a mile away.

The ground floor comprises a living room, sitting room, kitchen, utility room, an office, a shower room and a bedroom. Of the four bedrooms, one is housed within a converted attic, while others, including the master, which has its own walk-in wardrobe and dressing area, can be found on the upper floor, along with a family bathroom.

Outside, marvel at not only the brick-built bar but also a convenient garage, driveway providing off-street parking space, and a landscaped garden with verdant lawns, spacious patio area, flourishing borders and mature shrubbery.

To find out what all the fuss is about, check out our photo gallery below. For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

1 . Elegant entrance hall As we step inside the £425,000 Sutton property, we are greeted by an impressive entrance hallway that has been elegantly designed. It has a stately tone and contains ample storage space. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . 'Hub of the home' The entrance hallway leads straight into the kitchen, which is described by the current owners as "the hub of the home". As you can see, there is space for a dining table, next to French doors that lead out to the rear garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Culinary haven The kitchen is a culinary haven, equipped with a plethora of matching wall and base units, adorned with attractive worktops. Top-of-the-line integrated appliances include an oven and gas hob. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales