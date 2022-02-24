TVs descending from the ceiling - modern living at this £490,000 Southwell haven

The three-bedroom, detached house, on the market for offers of more than £490,000, might sit in an historic and quaint town.

But since being bought in 2012, it has undergone a fantastic renovation, complete with a significant rear extension, transforming it into a contemporary haven.

Aesthetically, the Lower Kirklington Road property is minimalist. But an abundance of hidden features include not only those TVs but also integrated kitchen appliances and safes positioned behind mounted mirrors.

There is even an automatic watering system for your wall-mounted flower-boxes in the courtyard outside, which is a terrific spot for entertaining.

There is extensive CCTV security and privacy throughout, and also a cinema room with reclining, electric chairs and a projector screen.

It really is a property that would be the envy of your peers and, what’s more, there is development potential to add further bedrooms.

