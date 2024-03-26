For here is a premium property that has the acclaimed heathland course of Coxmoor Golf Club on its doorstep and the amazing Sherwood Observatory, an astronomer’s delight, across the road.

Yes, you really can hit a hole in one during the day and see the stars during the night at Valhalla’s Gate, a unique four-bedroom house on Coxmoor Road that is currently on the market.

Offers in the region of £799,995 are being invited by estate agents Mansfield Sales And Lettings Ltd, who are based at Carrion Place in Mansfield. And it’s worth noting that as well as the 3,799 square feet of living accommodation that already exists, the property has planning permission for a large extension to the side, which would add a fifth en suite bedroom on the ground floor and a games room on the first floor.

Situated on an acre of land, the house is accessed via a private, gated drive and offers spectacular views of open fields, with solar panels making it energy efficient too.

At present, the ground floor comprises a hallway, lounge, dining room, kitchen, toilet and two bedrooms, including one with en suite facilities. Upstairs, you will find two more bedrooms, both of which have en suite bathrooms and one of which also has a dressing room. There is also a store room and a boiler room.

Outside, a paved area provides ample space for off-street parking, while a delightful rear garden features lawns and a pond with an ornamental bridge.

1 . Bird's eye view Before we step inside Valhalla's Gate, here's a superb bird's eye view of the £799,995 property and the one-acre of land it sits on off Coxmoor Road in Sutton. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Modern and stylish kitchen Let's begin our tour of the Sutton property in the newly-fitted, modern and stylish kitchen. There is plenty of space and a host of units and appliances. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Pleasant dining room The pleasant dining room offers a private space, ideal for family meals or for entertaining friends. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Spacious lounge How do you fancy unlocking the potential of this spacious lounge, which comes complete with a feature fireplace? Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales