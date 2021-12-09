On the market for offers in excess of £260,000, the detached, three-bedroom house is on Kingston Drive in the town which is, of course, on the edge of Sherwood Forest.

Estate agents Chadwells say they are “elated to welcome the spacious house to the market”, especially as it can be sold with no upward chain.

There is an abundance of living accommodation on the ground floor, including two reception rooms, a kitchen with pantry, and a WC.

And the first floor won’t disappoint either, thanks to three well-proportioned bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside, you may well be even more impressed as you tour stunning gardens at the front and back, complete with a summerhouse, private parking and an integral garage.

Our photo gallery shows the property in a largely unfurnished state. For more information, visit the Zoopla website here before giving Chadwells a call to arrange a viewing.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Sizeable lounge An entrance porch leads into a hallway which, in turn, guides you towards this sizeable lounge, which features a solid-fuel burner with marble hearth and wooden mantelpiece. There is also laminate flooring, a radiator, uPVC window to the front of the house and twin decorative ceiling-lights with dimmer switch. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Dining room with patio doors A pleasant dining room includes uPVC patio doors that lead into the back garden. With laminate flooring, a decorative ceiling-light, radiator and door leading to the kitchen, this is a lovely room for your evening meal or to host guests. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Busy kitchen It's not hard to imagine this kitchen getting busy, given that it provides everything you need. It is fitted with a range of wall and base units, incorporating roll-edge work surfaces and a stainless steel sink/drainer with mixer tap. There is also a ceramic tiled floor, radiator, uPVC window to the back and ceiling spotlights. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Shelved pantry Another view of the kitchen, where a shelved pantry is a highlight. Integrated appliances include an electric fan-assisted oven/grill, a four-ring gas hob and extractor fan over. There is also space and plumbing for a washing machine, while not far away sits an under-stairs cupboard. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales