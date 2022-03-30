Try these six low cost ideas to brighten up a child's room
If you're thinking of freshening up your child's bedroom this spring, but don't want to spend a fortune, there are crafty ways you can make a big difference, on a small budget.
It can be hard to find inspiration when starting a crafting project, but searching sites such as Pinterest or YouTube for tutorials and design ideas can foster ideas and enthusiasm.
Crafting projects are also a great way to get your little ones involved in the painting and decorating process.
To get your creativity flowing, here are a few easy craft suggestions to get you started:
DIY No-Sew Felt Banner
Then use a letter stencil to trace around some spare felt to add a message on the banners, such as 'Sophie's Room' to add a personal touch.
DIY Kids' No-Sew Play Tent
First, lay the sheet on a flat floor, and split your hoop into two rings. Ensuring both hoops are loose, take one loop underneath your fabric, 10cm from the side with the longer length, and place the other ring on top. Next, pinch and pull through around six inches of fabric from the centre and secure the hoop with a screw.
DIY Chalkboard Wall
DIY Wood Toy Bins
For an extra touch, add wheels to the crate, which you can find at your local hardware store, to allow you to move the toy box around the room quickly.
DIY Animal Bookends
This project is for all the book worms needing a solution to keep books organised but visible. Using a smooth wood block found at a hardware store, paint to the desired colour or leave natural. Take two plastic or wooden animal toys (that your kids won't mind losing to a craft), paint to a colour that suits the colour palette in the room and secure using strong glue, such as a hot glue gun – then you have a pair of unique book holders.
These great tips were provided by Crafty.net which is a Premium Craft Membership designed to deliver quality SVG Cut Files and Designs for a low monthly price.