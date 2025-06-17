TRANQUIL: Three bed Ravenshead bungalow set in stunning grounds has holiday home feel

The property in Milton Drive offers flexible and comfortable living in a prime location, just moments from shops, schools, and excellent transport links.

Step inside to discover a well-equipped kitchen that opens into a bright breakfast room, complete with a skylight that floods the space with natural light — the perfect spot to start your day.

For added versatility, the dining room, accessible from the hallway, features elegant double doors leading into the spacious living room — ideal for both formal dinners and relaxed family gatherings.

The living room itself is a welcoming space designed for entertaining or simply unwinding in comfort. Throughout the home, there’s a calming atmosphere and thoughtful layout that gives it a holiday home feel, making every day feel like a getaway.

Additional practical spaces include a handy utility room, a cloakroom, and a separate WC for added convenience. The bungalow’s three spacious double bedrooms include one with ensuite shower room and one with adjacent shower room. The master bedroom is served by an ensuite bathroom with a four-piece suite and leads out to a rear terrace. A separate study provides a flexible space ideal for a home office, hobbies, or a quiet retreat, and leads into the garden room — a bright and airy room surrounded by windows and doors, overlooking the tranquil garden and providing year-round enjoyment. Outside, the property boasts a low-maintenance front garden, a driveway for off-street parking, and an integral garage/store.

The south-facing rear garden is a peaceful oasis featuring a back terrace and an extensive side patio that are perfect for outdoor entertaining. Step down to the laid lawn to discover two further paved patio seating areas, with mature trees and shrubbery that create a private and relaxing outdoor haven. Call BuckleyBrown to arrange a viewing on 01623 889107.

1 . Kerb appeal Low maintenance frontage with a driveway and garage, providing off-street parking. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Lush The rear garden offers a variety of patio seating areas, laid lawn and surrounding mature trees and shrubbery. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Heart of the home Complete with a range of matching cabinetry and maple worktop surfaces the kitchen features an inset sink and drainer, island and an integrated eye level oven. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales