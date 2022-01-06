The new year brings new choices, and this three-bedroom, detached house on Crow Hill Drive in Mansfield looks a tempting proposition.

Situated in a popular location, close to excellent amenities, schools and transport links, the house is on the market with estate agents EweMove, who are inviting offers of more than £325,000.

It occupies a prominent, elevated corner plot, bordered on three sides by substantial, natural stone walls, with beautifully landscaped gardens.

Every room has been lovingly decorated and well thought-out, meaning the house is a real credit to the current owners and their eye for detail.

If you want to be the new owners, check out our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.

As well as the three bedrooms, you will find an entrance hall, cloakroom/WC, lounge, open-plan dining room and kitchen, landing and shower room.

Outside, there are gardens at the front and side, while an integrated single garage has been converted into a fantastic utility room. There is also an impressive shed or ‘man cave’ that has been built by the current owner.

