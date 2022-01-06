The new year brings new choices, and this three-bedroom, detached house on Crow Hill Drive in Mansfield looks a tempting proposition.
Situated in a popular location, close to excellent amenities, schools and transport links, the house is on the market with estate agents EweMove, who are inviting offers of more than £325,000.
It occupies a prominent, elevated corner plot, bordered on three sides by substantial, natural stone walls, with beautifully landscaped gardens.
Every room has been lovingly decorated and well thought-out, meaning the house is a real credit to the current owners and their eye for detail.
As well as the three bedrooms, you will find an entrance hall, cloakroom/WC, lounge, open-plan dining room and kitchen, landing and shower room.
Outside, there are gardens at the front and side, while an integrated single garage has been converted into a fantastic utility room. There is also an impressive shed or ‘man cave’ that has been built by the current owner.