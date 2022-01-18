Traditional and reliable home in Kirkby at an appealing price of £200,000

If so, this three-bedroom,semi-detached property on Sutton Road, Kirkby could be just the job.
It’s on the market with Bairstow Eves for £200,000, and there is no chain to get in the way of any deal.
The freehold property is the kind of solid, bay-fronted home that can be found in many areas of Ashfield.
Full of character, it welcomes you into a hallway that leads to a dining room and also a reception room or sitting room.
Also on the ground floor is a kitchen with utility space.
Up the stairs, a landing leads to three bedrooms, two of which are sizeable, and also a shower room.
Outside, a garden is mainly paved with raised beds, while there is a large driveway at the front and plenty of room for parking.
Enticingly, the house also sits within the catchment area of Ashfield School.
Check out our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.