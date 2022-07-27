Traditional and homely - the key words attached to this £375,000 Kirkby bungalow

Located on Kirkby House Drive, it is on the market for £375,000 with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown, who describe it as “full of personality”.

The three-bedroom bungalow sits on a spacious plot on Kirkby House Drive and is within a conservation area, close to shops, a school and transport links.

Inside, it boasts an array of gorgeous features, while outside, there are gardens to the front and side, a private driveway, garage and ample off-street parking space. Those gardens feature a well-maintained lawn, sizeable patio, and surrounding mature shrubs and trees.

The interior layout comprises a living room, with doors leading to the front garden, a dining room, kitchen, utility room and shower room. Two of the bedrooms are on the ground floor, while the third sits in a space built into the roof upstairs.

As you flick through our photo gallery, you will see that much of the property is a blank canvas at the moment. But it’s not hard to envisage how you might put your personal stamp on it. Visit the Zoopla website here for more details.

