Offers are invited by the Express Estate Agency for the Church Hill Avenue freehold property, which has a guiding price of between £295,000 and £310,000.

A spacious home, it is set over three floors, with a wraparound garden outside that is fully enclosed by fences and hedges.

As well as the four double bedrooms, there are two good-sized reception rooms, a modern, fitted kitchen, a stylish shower-room, a single garage and a driveway.

The estate agents say the property has been “realistically priced”, so they are urging interested buyers to arrange a viewing as soon as possible.

1. Come on in! The entrance hallway provides a warm welcome to the three-floor property. It has wood flooring, stairs leading to the first floor and an under-stairs cupboard for storage. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Cosy and spacious The first reception room in the house is cosy and spacious. It has a double-glazed bay window to the front and a double-glazed window to the side, plus wood flooring. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Feature fireplace This is another view of the first reception room. It boasts an exposed-brick feature fireplace surround with a tiled hearth housing a log burner. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Second reception room The second reception room is also bright, warm and comfortable. There are large windows to the front and side, while a focal point is another exposed-brick feature fireplace surround with a tiled hearth housing a log burner. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales