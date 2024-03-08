Top picks for homes with gardens in Mansfield revealed
The soaring prices of homes have reached unparalleled levels, presenting difficulties for prospective first-time buyers in handling escalating mortgage costs. Nevertheless, for numerous households, the presence of garden space remains a crucial factor in determining where to commence their fresh life chapter.
Addressing this need, MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery have created their Garden Space Report. This helped assess Mansfield neighbourhoods according to the amount of home area space, revealing the top destinations for acquiring homes with gardens within the area.
Key Findings:
🏡 For those seeking a home with garden space in Mansfield, King's Walk, Berry Hill, and Oakham stand out as the prime area, having the largest private outdoor areas totalling 1,759,519m2.
🏡 Conversely, Mansfield Town Centre and Broomhill offer the least amount of private green space, with only 438,039m2.
🏡 Overall, Mansfield has a total of 10,638,165m2 home green space.
Top 5 areas in Mansfield to buy a house with garden space (m2)
King's Walk, Berry Hill & Oakham - 1,759,519m2
King's Walk, Berry Hill & Oakham has the largest amount of home garden space in Mansfield, totalling 1,759,519m2, which surpasses the second highest area by over 450,000m2.
Forest Town & Newlands – 1,303,908m2
Coming in second is Forest Town & Newlands, offering a substantial garden space area of 1,303,908m2. This area is home to 11,428 residents.
Grange Farm & Ladybrook – 994,187m2
Grange Farm & Ladybrook secures the third spot with 994,187m2 of home green space. It accommodates 10,684 residents.
Abbott Road & Pleasley Hill – 829,245m2
Abbott Road & Pleasley Hill occupies the fourth position, providing a total home green space of 829,245m2. This area is inhabited by 8,906 residents.
Manor, Hornby & Peafields – 827,156m2
Rounding out the top five is Manor, Hornby & Peafields, offering a home green space area of 827,156m2. The residents living in this area amount to 7,832.
Areas in Mansfield ranked by their total private garden space
|
Rank
|
Area
|
Garden Space Area (m2)
|
1
|
King's Walk, Berry Hill & Oakham
|
1,759,519
|
2
|
Forest Town & Newlands
|
1,303,908
|
3
|
Grange Farm & Ladybrook
|
994,187
|
4
|
Abbott Road & Pleasley Hill
|
829,245
|
5
|
Manor, Hornby & Peafields
|
827,156
|
6
|
Eakring & Ling Forest
|
742,740
|
7
|
Church Warsop & Meden Vale
|
717,830
|
8
|
Woodhouse
|
701,407
|
9
|
Oak Tree & Ransom Wood
|
645,243
|
10
|
Market Warsop
|
576,800
|
11
|
Yeoman Hill & Maun Valley
|
562,808
|
12
|
Newgate & Carr Bank
|
539,281
|
13
|
Mansfield Town Centre & Broomhill
|
438,039
Methodology:
Data regarding access to gardens and public green spaces in Great Britain was sourced from the Office for National Statistics.
Census data, the most recent publication on the population of each area in the UK, was utilised to determine the population of each area in the top five lists.
Subsequently, we extracted data for areas in Mansfield from the recent 'Access to garden space, Great Britain' dataset.
Specifically, we focused on the 'private outdoor space total area (m²)' section within the 'Housing' tab to identify the places with the highest and lowest amounts of home green space. This information was then sorted from highest to lowest to generate the rankings.