Top picks for homes with gardens in Mansfield revealed

The soaring prices of homes have reached unparalleled levels, presenting difficulties for prospective first-time buyers in handling escalating mortgage costs. Nevertheless, for numerous households, the presence of garden space remains a crucial factor in determining where to commence their fresh life chapter.

Addressing this need, MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery have created their Garden Space Report. This helped assess Mansfield neighbourhoods according to the amount of home area space, revealing the top destinations for acquiring homes with gardens within the area.

Key Findings:

🏡 For those seeking a home with garden space in Mansfield, King's Walk, Berry Hill, and Oakham stand out as the prime area, having the largest private outdoor areas totalling 1,759,519m2.

🏡 Conversely, Mansfield Town Centre and Broomhill offer the least amount of private green space, with only 438,039m2.

🏡 Overall, Mansfield has a total of 10,638,165m2 home green space.

Top 5 areas in Mansfield to buy a house with garden space (m2)

King's Walk, Berry Hill & Oakham - 1,759,519m2

King's Walk, Berry Hill & Oakham has the largest amount of home garden space in Mansfield, totalling 1,759,519m2, which surpasses the second highest area by over 450,000m2.

Forest Town & Newlands – 1,303,908m2

Coming in second is Forest Town & Newlands, offering a substantial garden space area of 1,303,908m2. This area is home to 11,428 residents.

Grange Farm & Ladybrook – 994,187m2

Grange Farm & Ladybrook secures the third spot with 994,187m2 of home green space. It accommodates 10,684 residents.

Abbott Road & Pleasley Hill – 829,245m2

Abbott Road & Pleasley Hill occupies the fourth position, providing a total home green space of 829,245m2. This area is inhabited by 8,906 residents.

Manor, Hornby & Peafields – 827,156m2

Rounding out the top five is Manor, Hornby & Peafields, offering a home green space area of 827,156m2. The residents living in this area amount to 7,832.

Areas in Mansfield ranked by their total private garden space

Rank Area Garden Space Area (m2) 1 King's Walk, Berry Hill & Oakham 1,759,519 2 Forest Town & Newlands 1,303,908 3 Grange Farm & Ladybrook 994,187 4 Abbott Road & Pleasley Hill 829,245 5 Manor, Hornby & Peafields 827,156 6 Eakring & Ling Forest 742,740 7 Church Warsop & Meden Vale 717,830 8 Woodhouse 701,407 9 Oak Tree & Ransom Wood 645,243 10 Market Warsop 576,800 11 Yeoman Hill & Maun Valley 562,808 12 Newgate & Carr Bank 539,281 13 Mansfield Town Centre & Broomhill 438,039

Methodology:

Data regarding access to gardens and public green spaces in Great Britain was sourced from the Office for National Statistics.

Census data, the most recent publication on the population of each area in the UK, was utilised to determine the population of each area in the top five lists.

Subsequently, we extracted data for areas in Mansfield from the recent 'Access to garden space, Great Britain' dataset.