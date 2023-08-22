If there was a list of the most attractive properties for sale in Mansfield at the moment, this superb stone barn conversion, in an exclusive courtyard setting, would be very close to the top.

The Granary, a beautifully appointed three-bedroom home, forms part of the Park Hall Farm development in Mansfield Woodhouse, which sits within a conservation area.

It is one of only five properties inside the gated courtyard and is so spacious that the living accommodation extends to 2,131 square feet.

With a delightful exterior too, estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners have attached an asking price of £625,000.

A spokesman for the company says: “The Granary was built from natural local stone beneath a pantile roof completed in 2021 to a high specification.

“But it retains many of the original character barn features, such as beams, narrow slit-windows, exposed stone walls and a high ceiling to the dining kitchen.

"There is also gas underfloor heating to the ground floor, an alarm system, heritage-style agate grey double glazing, engineered oak flooring and wool carpets.”

As you can see from our photo gallery below, the house is in immaculate condition throughout. On the ground floor, there is an entrance hall, substantial lounge with French doors, a contemporary, open-plan dining kitchen, an orangery extension with ceiling lantern and French doors, office, utility room and WC.

Upstairs, you will find a galleried landing with south-facing French doors leading out to original stone steps that give access down to the garden. The master bedroom comes with an en suite shower room and a separate walk-in wardrobe area, while an additional landing leads to two more double bedrooms and a four-piece family bathroom.

Outside, a good-sized tarmac driveway has parking space for four or five cars and leads to a double garage with remote-controlled electric doors. Other assets include a low-maintenance garden with a large lawn, two stone patios with seating areas, plants, shrubs, outside lights and two outside taps.

After checking out our photo gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . Knock on the front door Just knock on the front door and in we go to check out the spacious, beautifully appointed house. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Entrance hall Once inside the £625,000 Mansfield property, you are greeted by this inviting entrance hall, with an engineered oak floor, underfloor heating and five ceiling spotlights. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Substantial lounge The first reception room to look at is this substantial and bright lounge, complete with French doors that lead out to the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Underfloor heating The lounge benefits from has underfloor heating with a thermostat control pad. There is an engineered oak floor, 12 ceiling spotlights and two narrow slit-windows facing the front of the property, as well as windows to the side and back. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales