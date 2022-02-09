Average price: £51,666.

Top 10 most expensive places to buy a house in Mansfield

A leafy Mansfield drive has topped the list for the most expensive place to live in the town, while a town centre street was found to be the cheapest.

By Jon Ball
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 4:51 pm
Updated Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 4:52 pm

New figures released by home sales company Property Solvers have revealed the most – and least – expensive places to buy a property in the NG18 postcode area, using average sold price data from HM Land Registry since early 2016.

Here are the top 10 most expensive places in Mansfield, which will cost you at least £350,000 – the average house price for a home in England is currently £268,349.

1. High Oakham Drive, Mansfield NG18 5AL

Average price: £656,666.

2. Atkin Lane, Mansfield NG18 5AN

Average price: £653,333.

3. North Park, Mansfield NG18 4PB

Average price: £575,000.

4. The Avenue, Mansfield NG18 4PN

Average price: £519,166.

