Top 10 cheapest places to buy a house in Mansfield

New figures released by home sales company Property Solvers have revealed the most – and least – expensive places to buy a property in the NG18 postcode area, using average sold price data from HM Land Registry since early 2016.
Here are the top 10 cheapest places in Mansfield, where you could bag a bargain for less than £65,000 – the average house price for a home in England is currently £268,349.
