Average property prices on streets in Mansfield range from an average of about £50,000 to more than £650,000.

Top 10 cheapest places to buy a house in Mansfield

A leafy Mansfield drive has topped the list for the most expensive place to live in the town, while a town centre street was found to be the cheapest.

By Jon Ball
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 4:11 pm
Updated Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 4:23 pm

New figures released by home sales company Property Solvers have revealed the most – and least – expensive places to buy a property in the NG18 postcode area, using average sold price data from HM Land Registry since early 2016.

Here are the top 10 cheapest places in Mansfield, where you could bag a bargain for less than £65,000 – the average house price for a home in England is currently £268,349.

1. Market Place, Mansfield town centre NG18 1HU

Average price: £51,666.

Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales

2. The Granary, Sandy Lane, Mansfield NG18 2LU

Average price: £52,250.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Moor Street, Mansfield NG18 5SJ

Average price: £55,625.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Lord Street, Mansfield NG18 1HQ

Average price: £56,062.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
