But here’s one that blows all the stereotypes and all the unfair myths out of the water. It is a timeless beauty, parading exceptional elegance, in the heart of Mansfield.

It is a gorgeous five-bedroom terraced home on Park Avenue, with a touch of grandeur, that offers a wealth of character – and we guarantee you will fall in love with it as soon as you step through the front door, via our photo gallery below.

Offers of more than £350,000 are being invited by Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown, who also point out that its location could hardly be more attractive to families either. It is within a stone’s throw of the town centre, on the doorstep of Carr Bank Park and The Brunts Academy, and within half a mile of the town’s train station.

An inviting entrance hall sets the tone and leads nicely into two reception rooms (living room and sitting room), which complement each other and are beautifully presented. A huge kitchen’diner is just as impressive and even leads out to a patio seating area in the garden.

Downstairs is a useful cellar, which can be used for storage or converted into anything you like. And upstairs are the five bedrooms, plus a spacious family bathroom and a separate shower room.

The garden at the back is a stunner, with a courtyard, ideal for summer barbecues and al fresco entertaining, and a generously-sized lawn, where the kids can play all day.

Once you have flicked through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Inviting entrance hallway The tone is set for the £350,000-plus property by this inviting entrance hallway, which has a real feel of grandeur to it. There are stairs to the first floor and also down to the cellar. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2 . Exceptional elegance in living room The house boasts exceptional elegance throughout -- but nowhere more so than in the living room, particularly with its marble fireplace. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3 . Grand bay window The living room is also distinguished by its grand bay window, which overlooks the front of the house, by its decorative coving, feature picture-rail and wooden flooring. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales