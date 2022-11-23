Charming and compact it might look from the outside. But this gem of a home in Kimberley is overflowing with space and assets when you walk through the front door.

Three floors, five bedrooms , a private courtyard and even a bar – they are just some of the positives to be found at a family property on Eastwood Road that is on the market for £300,000 with estate agents Purplebricks.

“Internal viewing is essential to appreciate the size of this accommodation,” says a Purplebricks spokesperson.

But for now, we can tell you that the ground floor consists of an entrance porch, two reception rooms (a dining room and lounge), a modern, refitted kitchen, a utility room and a WC.

On the first floor, there are four bedrooms and a family bathroom, while the second floor houses the master bedroom, along with an en suite shower room.

The coup de grace is the garden, where a private courtyard gives access to an external, brick outbuilding that is currently being used as a bar but could also be turned into a home office or a workshop. It has power, lighting and sliding patio doors.

Also outside, an enclosed, walled garden at the back is split over two levels, with a paved patio, lawn, brick barbecue and garden shed. An internal garage can be accessed from the front of the house, and also from inside.

To add icing to the cake, the home is close to schools and amenities in Kimberley, with the town centre close by.

