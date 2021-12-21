For that’s where they’ll find this four-bedroom, detached house that offers an abundance of space and is presented to an exceptionally high standard.

The substantial freehold property is on the market with Hucknall estate agents HoldenCopley for a guide price of between £290,000 and £300,000. And once you’ve checked out our photo gallery, you’ll agree that represents value for money.

Situated in a popular area of town, the house boasts a spacious living room, modern fitted kitchen/diner, utility room, entrance hall and WC on the ground floor.

Climb the stairs to find four good-sized bedrooms, one of which has its own en suite, and a three-piece bathroom suite.

Step outside to find a garage and driveway providing ample off-road parking, as well as a large, enclosed garden.

1. Modern kitchen/diner The large entrance hallway takes you to the living room on one side and this modern fitted kitchen on the other. It boasts a range of fitted wall and base units with rolled edge worktops, a stainless steel sink and a half with mixer taps and a drainer, and under-cabinet lighting. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Dining area Here's another view of the kitchen, which shows the dining area and space for a dining table. There is also an integrated oven, a gas hob and glass, curved extractor hood, plus an integrated dishwasher and an integrated fridge freezer. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Useful utility room Just off the kitchen is this useful utility room. It has fitted base units with rolled edge worktops, a stainless steel sink with mixer taps and drainer, a built-in cupboard, space and plumbing for a washing machine and space for a tumble dryer. A door leads to the back garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Bright living room Our first look at the living room reveals a bright, airy space. It has laminate flooring, a wall-mounted radiator, a TV point and a uPVC double-glazed window to the front of the property. Double-glazed French doors lead to the back garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales