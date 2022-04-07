This substantial Calverton residence is what you get for a cool £1.65 million

The main property itself, which is located on Moor Lane, is a spacious four-bedroom home, with lovely gardens.

It comprises a lounge, dining kitchen, reception hallway, bathroom, cloakroom and utility room as well as the bedrooms.

But included in the same deeds are two further detached buildings – a three-bedroom bungalow and a two-bedroom bungalow. One is fully completed and fitted out, while the other is plastered but not fitted out.

They could be used as holiday lets, and there is even space within the development for a fourth dwelling, although this would need planning permission.

All in all, quite a proposition to take on, but an attractive one nonetheless. The property is being marketed by the Burton Joyce-based estate agents, Johnsons and Partners.

Unfortunately, our photo gallery contains only a limited number of exterior photos, but more information can be found on the Zoopla website here.

1. Class and style As you can see the exterior oozes class and style. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Double double garage! This part of the Calverton property includes two double garages. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Detached bungalow One of the two detached bungalows that come with the main house. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Electric gates The grounds to the property are accessed only via an electrically operated gate, while the perimeter is walled. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales