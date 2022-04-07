A spectacular aerial shot of the property at Moor Lane, Calverton, which comprises a four-bedroom home, two detached bungalows and substantial land. It is on the market for £1,650,000.

This substantial Calverton residence is what you get for a cool £1.65 million

Ever wondered what £1,650,000 buys you in the property market these days? Well, this substantial, detached residence in the heart of Calverton supplies the answer.

By Richard Silverwood
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 4:30 pm

The main property itself, which is located on Moor Lane, is a spacious four-bedroom home, with lovely gardens.

It comprises a lounge, dining kitchen, reception hallway, bathroom, cloakroom and utility room as well as the bedrooms.

But included in the same deeds are two further detached buildings – a three-bedroom bungalow and a two-bedroom bungalow. One is fully completed and fitted out, while the other is plastered but not fitted out.

They could be used as holiday lets, and there is even space within the development for a fourth dwelling, although this would need planning permission.

All in all, quite a proposition to take on, but an attractive one nonetheless. The property is being marketed by the Burton Joyce-based estate agents, Johnsons and Partners.

Unfortunately, our photo gallery contains only a limited number of exterior photos, but more information can be found on the Zoopla website here.

1. Class and style

As you can see the exterior oozes class and style.

2. Double double garage!

This part of the Calverton property includes two double garages.

3. Detached bungalow

One of the two detached bungalows that come with the main house.

4. Electric gates

The grounds to the property are accessed only via an electrically operated gate, while the perimeter is walled.

