After all, Center Parcs and Sherwood Pines are on its doorstep. Legend even has it that Robin Hood married Maid Marian there.

So when an Edwinstowe property as eyecatching as this five-bedroom giant pops up on the market, it is worth sitting up to take notice.

OK, it will cost you at least half a million to buy, but it’s still worth taking a look round via our Zoopla photo gallery below.

The family home, on Brocklehurst Drive, offers the perfect blend of contemporary living and comfort, not to mention space! The location isn’t bad either as it sits close to schools, amenities, parks and good transport links.

Offers of more than £500,000 are invited by estate agents Purplebricks, who describe the house as “an exciting opportunity for a delightful lifestyle”.

Step inside to find an inviting hallway that leads to a spacious living room, a well-appointed kitchen and a charming conservatory that seamlessly extends the living space on the ground floor, where you will also find a dining room, study or snug and WC. Upstairs are all five bedrooms, two of which have en suite facilities, and also the family bathroom.

Outside, a driveway at the front has off-street parking space for four vehicles and leads to a substantial double garage. Solar panels are fitted to the roof, while a landscaped, lawned garden at the back offers the chance to soak up the sun or entertain friends.

Once you have browsed through our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Welcome inside! The warm and inviting atmosphere of the £500,000-plus Edwinstowe property is felt as soon as you step inside, to be greeted by this welcoming hallway. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Spacious living room The main reception room is this spacious living room, which is bathed in natural light thanks to large windows and doors that lead from the hallway, dining room and conservatory. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Feature fireplace The living room is tastefully decorated and has, at its heart, a charming feature fireplace. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales