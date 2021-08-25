This four-bedroom, detached dormer bungalow on Northfield Avenue, Pleasley Vale, has been listed by estate agents Buckley Brown and can be found on the Zoopla website.
The listing says it has “been presented to a fantastic standard, and the current owners have created something special in a stunning, rural location”.
Buckley Brown adds: “It is a one-off, bespoke home that we know buyers will fall in love with.
"More importantly, it works brilliantly as a family home too, with an abundance of space, natural light and well-established gardens.”
From the moment you step inside, you appreciate the quality and comfort the home offers, thanks to its open-plan lounge/diner.
As you continue to walk around the house, you will be in awe. It is a home you must view to truly appreciate, so take a few minutes to check out our photos.