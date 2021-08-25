An aerial view of the detached dormer bungalow on Northfield Avenue, Pleasley Vale, which features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms. Electronic gates lead on to the spacious driveway.

This impressive Mansfield home is 'one to get truly excited about'

An impressive home, described as “one to get truly excited about”, is up for grabs on the Mansfield property market.

By Richard Silverwood
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 1:49 pm

This four-bedroom, detached dormer bungalow on Northfield Avenue, Pleasley Vale, has been listed by estate agents Buckley Brown and can be found on the Zoopla website.

The listing says it has “been presented to a fantastic standard, and the current owners have created something special in a stunning, rural location”.

Buckley Brown adds: “It is a one-off, bespoke home that we know buyers will fall in love with.

"More importantly, it works brilliantly as a family home too, with an abundance of space, natural light and well-established gardens.”

From the moment you step inside, you appreciate the quality and comfort the home offers, thanks to its open-plan lounge/diner.

As you continue to walk around the house, you will be in awe. It is a home you must view to truly appreciate, so take a few minutes to check out our photos.

This property is on the market for £600,000.

1. Aerial view of the back

An aerial view from the back of the £600,000 property. It clearly shows the beautifully presented garden, manicured lawn and outbuilding.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Open-plan lounge/diner

The open-plan lounge/diner, which gives a perfect first impression of the property. It boasts an array of wonderful features, including framed wall-niches and a modern fireplace.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Kitchen with breakfast bar

The bright and spacious kitchen. It boasts an island, allowing you to unleash your culinary skills, and a built-in breakfast bar.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Cosy and classy

Another view of the cosy and classy lounge/diner.

Photo: Zoopla

