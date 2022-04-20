Offers of more than £380,000 are being invited by estate agents Strike for this unique, four-bedroom, detached house on Newlands Drive in Forest Town.

This four-bedroom stunner in Forest Town is a home like no other

If you’re looking for your next home to be like no other, then you just might have landed on the right page with this four-bedroom property in Forest Town.

Uniquely built, beautifully presented and finished to an impressive standard is how estate agents Strike describe the detached house on Newlands Drive, which is on the market for offers of more than £380,000.

It sits on a good-sized plot that is fully enclosed, complete with a landscaped garden, patio area and summer house. What’s more, it is in a popular residential area and within walking distance of an excellent range of amenities, schools, pubs and restaurants and a doctor’s surgery.

The ground floor of the house comprises a fitted kitchen, an open-plan dining area, spacious living room, utility room and WC.

Upstairs, you will find four generously-sized bedrooms, one of which boasts a stylish en suite, and a modern bathroom.

The whole interior also benefits from underfloor heating, gas central heating and fitted double-glazed windows and doors.

Outside, there is ample off-street parking space on a gated driveway.

1. Modern fitted kitchen

At the heart of the ground floor is this modern fitted kitchen, offering countertops, integrated appliances and an open-plan dining area.

2. Beautifully presented

Like all the rooms at the Newlands Drive property, the kitchen is beautifully presented.

3. Everything you need

A third view of the kitchen, which is bright and boasts everything you need. The open-plan dining area is in the background.

4. Dine in comfort

Here's that open-plan dining and living area, just off the kitchen. Comfort and style, don't you think?

