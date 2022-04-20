Uniquely built, beautifully presented and finished to an impressive standard is how estate agents Strike describe the detached house on Newlands Drive, which is on the market for offers of more than £380,000.

It sits on a good-sized plot that is fully enclosed, complete with a landscaped garden, patio area and summer house. What’s more, it is in a popular residential area and within walking distance of an excellent range of amenities, schools, pubs and restaurants and a doctor’s surgery.

The ground floor of the house comprises a fitted kitchen, an open-plan dining area, spacious living room, utility room and WC.

Upstairs, you will find four generously-sized bedrooms, one of which boasts a stylish en suite, and a modern bathroom.

The whole interior also benefits from underfloor heating, gas central heating and fitted double-glazed windows and doors.

Outside, there is ample off-street parking space on a gated driveway.

Browse through our photo gallery and then visit the Zoopla website here for more information.

