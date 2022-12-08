This 'forever bungalow' in Kirkby is so beautiful it costs half a mlllion
Step inside this ‘forever bungalow’ in Kirkby and find out what you can expect for half a million pounds.
The three-bedroom, detached property on a prestigious cul-de-sac is beautifully finished to a very high standard. So no wonder the asking price with estate agents Bairstow Eves is £500,000.
Bairstow Eves say viewing is essential if you’re interested in the Emerald Grove bungalow. But we have the next best thing – our photo gallery below, which gives you the chance to have an admiring glance at all the main rooms.
You will be welcomed by a light and airy hallway, which leads you to a spacious lounge with feature window, a dining room and a conservatory. The kitchen has been newly fitted recently and is complemented by a utility room.
Of the three bedrooms, the master has also been recently fitted and it sits next to a guest shower room. The other two bedrooms are served by a family bathroom.
Outside, the driveway stretches the length of the plot, offering off-street parking space, while a double garage sits at the side of the bungalow. The garden is low maintenance, with a wildflower patch, summer house and shed, all protected by a reasonable level of privacy.