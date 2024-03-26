These tablescaping ideas from Viners and Mason Cash will transform your classic roast into an Easter spectacular. Image: Molly’s Home & Hosting

Brand Manager at Mason Cash, Rachel Dunleavy, shares her favourite creative ways to bring the magic and charm of Easter to the table.

Pretty pastels

“If there’s ever a time to decorate your home with pastel colours, it’s Easter. Blush pink, baby blue and soft yellow work beautifully to capture the essence of the season, which welcomes colour back into nature with the arrival of springtime flowers.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These tablescaping ideas from Viners and Mason Cash will transform your classic roast into an Easter spectacular. Image: Home with Faye

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Mason Cash In the Meadow range includes a variety of pastel-coloured ceramic serveware with dainty floral scenes – making it the perfect addition to your Easter dining table.”

Nod to Nature

“If you’re a fan of all things earthy and natural, you can use warm, neutral tones such as beige, cream and grey as a base and incorporate splashes of colour by using plants and flowers as a centrepiece. Soft linens and textured placemats create a tactile set up that is inspired by the great outdoors, and dinnerware such as the Mason Cash Reactive collection has a unique design which draws influence from raw, oxidised textures.”

Warming yellow

These tablescaping ideas from Viners and Mason Cash will transform your classic roast into an Easter spectacular. Image: Home by Holli

“Warmer weather is just around the corner, so get your guests into the spirit of spring by adding yellow accents to your Easter table. Energise your tablescape with linens, flowers and accessories which celebrate the sunshine season.”

Use ambient lighting

“No table is complete without decorative lighting or candles. Perfect for an Easter evening meal, create a warm, cosy ambience by lighting a trendy tapered candle. Choose a spring colour for a look which is bang on trend and fits nicely with the Easter theme.”