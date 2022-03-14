'The perfect home' on the market in Mansfield for a cool half a million

Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown cannot contain their enthusiasm for the detached bungalow – and they have seen some properties in their time!

They are inviting offers of more than £500,000 for the home, which can be found on Alexandra Avenue, off High Oakham Hill.

Beautifully presented, it offers a wealth of both traditional and modern elements, with stacks of character that shine through every room.

From the moment you step inside, you will notice the abundance of space on offer. It stretches from the living room to the dining room and into the kitchen and conservatory.

Three marvellous bedrooms have been kept an an exceptional standard, as has a gorgeous family bathroom.

The fourth bedroom is currently being used as a second living room but can easily be converted.

The extensive gardens, at the front and back, need to be seen to be believed, and there is also a handy garage.

Check out our photo gallery to confirm BuckleyBrown’s opinion of the property, and then visit the Zoopla website here for full details.

1. Beautiful kitchen Let's begin our tour of the Alexandra Avenue property in the kitchen, where you will find a beautiful range of modern gloss units and cabinets. There is space for all your essential appliances. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2. Bright and airy A second look at the kitchen which, as you can see, is a very bright and airy space, thanks largely to three windows. As well as the units, there is a complementary worktop over, splashback tiles, inset sink and drainer, integrated oven, gas hob and extractor fan. The door leads out into the back garden. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3. Family feel As well as ample space for your appliances, the kitchen also has room for a sizeable breakfast or dining table with chairs. The whole kitchen has a lovely family feel, and is the ideal place to practise your culinary skills. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4. Spectacular living room The main living room can only be described as spectacular. It is a terrific size, with beautiful decorative coving and a feature fireplace that tops off a welcoming space you will love spending time in. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales