With an address like Church Hill, you somehow expect a property full of charm and personality. And this lovely three-bedroom house in Kirkby doesn’t let you down.

The unique home itself, on the market for £425,000-plus, is immaculately presented, with an abundance of space, bags of scope, superb features and splashes of striking colour.

But it is topped by the glorious wraparound garden, which sits like a tranquil oasis within the 0.7-acre plot. So much thought has obviously gone into it and so meticulously has it been maintained by the home’s current owners.

Words can barely do the private and enclosed garden justice. But suffice to say it includes a summer house, wonderful water features, decked seating areas, lawns, mature trees, decorative shrubbery, greenhouses, a shed and incredible views. And we haven’t even mentioned a detached double garage and a block-paved driveway providing off-street parking space.

All is revealed in our photo gallery below, which also gives you a personal tour of the interior of the property. The ground floor is made up of a beautiful lounge, a spectacular orangery, a modern kitchen, utility room, office space, conservatory, downstairs WC and snug or fourth bedroom. The first floor hosts three large double bedrooms, as well as a family bathroom.

Offers of more than £425,000 are invited by Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown. For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

1 . Come on in! A lovely path, lined by decorative shrubbery, leads to the front door of the Kirkby house. Come on in! Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2 . Warm and welcoming lounge We begin our tour of the £425,000-plus house in the warm and welcoming lounge. The log-burner catches the eye, a does the laminate flooring. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3 . Colourful and comfortable The beautiful lounge is both colourful and comfortable. Imagine some cosy nights in this winter in front of the TV. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4 . Link from the lounge This section of the ground floor links the lounge to the dining room and the orangery. On the right is a door to the kitchen. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales