Good schools, low crime rates and plenty of green spaces make them an ideal choice

The UK’s best cities in which to raise a family have been named

They have been ranked based on critieria including schools, crime rate and things to do

One city scores a near-perfect 9.7/10

The UK’s most family friendly cities in which to live have been named - with one achieving a near-perfect score.

Making Moves compared cities across the country to see where is the best place to raise a family, based on criteria including schools, safety, green spaces and the cost of living.

Below are the seven most family friendly UK cities outside of London in which to live, according to its ratings, along with commentary from local estate agents in the top five areas about what makes them such good places to live.

Making Moves ranked London boroughs separately. Barnet topped the table there, with a score of 6.8/10, followed by the City of Westminster (6.0) and Croydon (5.9).

The scores for London boroughs and cities outside of London cannot be compared as they have been calculated in a different way.

Below are the seven most family-friendly cities in the UK outside of London, and why they are rated so highly.

Birmingham - 9.7/10

Birmingham city centre | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Birmingham is the most family friendly place to live in the UK outside of London, according to Making Moves, with a near-perfect score of 9.7/10.

Making Moves said the cost of living there was among the lowest in the UK, and it had the cheapest council tax rates outside of the capital. It also described Birmingham as a ‘booming utopia for foodies’.

Fantastic schools, great public transport and good hospitals Nicola Stevens, branch manager of Connells, Kings Heath

Nicola Stevens, branch manager of Connells estate agents, Kings Heath, said: “Birmingham has a lot of things that make it a great place to live, especially for families.

“There are fantastic schools, great public transport, and good hospitals with easy commuting to all these places.

“Birmingham city centre is very popular with families as there are plenty of amenities and is very easy to get to.

“There are so many parks, almost too many to note! A couple include Cannon Hill Park that is very popular with families as it offers something for everyone, young and old. There are also the Edgbaston cricket grounds that host a range of events for the local community to enjoy.

“Schools are very sought after in Birmingham and families move location to get their children into them as the schooling is desirable.

“The family housing market is buoyant in Birmingham with families always looking for bigger, more affordable homes that are nearer the city centre.”

Manchester – 8.5/10

Manchester is the UK’s second best city for families outside of London, according to Making Moves, with a score of 8.5/10.

One reason is the number of career opportunities, with 1,064 job openings paying more than £40,000 when the study was carried out.

Making Moves also praised the quality of Manchester’s primary and secondary schools, as well as its ‘outstanding’ universities.

It added: “As well as being known for its music and cultural scene, Manchester is also a great place to explore nearby countryside walks, making it a fantastic city for families.”

So many activities that families can enjoy Nick Stanton, branch manager of Bridgfords, Manchester

Nick Stanton, branch manager of Bridgfords estate agents, Manchester, said: “Manchester is a fantastic and diverse city to live in with plenty to do.

“It isn’t just a city with pubs, restaurants and coffee shops. There are so many activities that families can enjoy.

“There is the Science and Industry Museum, the picturesque John Rylands library, and an abundance of parks that are perfect for families.

“There is Market Street, Spinning Fields which has lots of shopping for all people, and Heaton Park where Oasis will be performing.

“Many people want to move to the outskirts of the city as it is so easy to commute to with good train lines and an affordable metro link, and this ease of travel makes it appealing for university students as well.

“Manchester has an abundance of job opportunities too, including corporate businesses, charities, universities and more.

“The family housing market is better than it used to be 10 to 15 years ago, as new housing has created more choices for buyers, which has improved the market tenfold.

“I think the best thing about Manchester is that it isn’t on the scale of London or spread out like Birmingham. There are lots of suburban areas which make it feel less like a large city.”

Sheffield – 8.2/10

Sheffield is one of the most family friendly cities in the UK, according to a new study | AFP via Getty Images

Manchester is the UK’s third best city for families outside of London, according to Making Moves, with a score of 8.2/10.

The cost of living is among the lowest in the UK, it says, and Sheffield has the lowest crime rates across the UK outside of Belfast.

“Known as the greenest city in the UK, Sheffield is also home to a whopping 462 child-friendly restaurants, making it an ideal option for working families,” states Making Moves.

Sheffield is a fantastic city to be able to live in Georgia Skitt, branch manager of Blundells, Woodseats

Georgia Skitt, branch manager of Blundells estate agents, Woodseats, said: “Sheffield is a fantastic city to be able to live in. It’s considered one of the largest, safest cities in the UK, the city centre is easy to access, and it’s simple to get to the Peak District.

“The family housing market is great at the moment, especially because of the good schools nearby.

“Several Sheffield schools have been rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted, including Mercia School, High Storrs School, Tapton School, and Silverdale School.

“Several primary schools like Mosborough Primary School, Oughtibridge Primary School, and Stannington Infant School have also achieved ‘Outstanding’ status.

“Within the city, there are numerous leisure facilities and parks, and two football clubs too.

“There is a mixture of private and state schools local to the area, and two popular universities, the University of Sheffield, and Sheffield Hallam University.

“For those looking for good shopping facilities, there is Meadowhall shopping centre, Sheffield city centre including The Moor, and St James Retail Park.

“Overall, Sheffield is a popular area with a variety of amenities for families and is great being so close to the Peak District.”

Liverpool - 7.4/10

Liverpool city centre | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Liverpool is ranked fourth by Making Moves, with a score of 7.4/10.

It was descibed as one of the friendliest cities in the UK with ‘abundant’ green space, including more than 130 parks and playgrounds.

Liverpool also has the second cheapest monthly rent of any UK city, according to Making Moves, at an average of £891.

A unique combination of culture, affordability, and family friendly amenities Stuart Miekle, branch manager of Entwistle Green, Allerton

Stuart Miekle, branch manager of Entwistle Green estate agents, Allerton, said: “Liverpool is a very friendly city, and a wonderful place to live.

“It has a unique combination of culture, affordability, and family friendly amenities.

“There are many fun filled attractions in the city with museums and galleries such as the world museum of Liverpool, Merseyside Maritime Museum, The Beatles museum, and magical mystery tour.

“There is also a ferry across the Mersey with a new ship that is being commissioned, the first since the 1960s.

“There is so much for families to do here, with lots of parks like Sefton Park, regular festivals, National Trust sites and fantastic beaches nearby.

“Liverpool city centre also has a great choice of shopping and dining experiences including Liverpool One, The Metquarter and Albert Dock.

“The city has a mix of good quality state schools, plus well-regarded universities like the University of Liverpool and Liverpool John Moores, and we find students end up staying in the city after their courses to live here permanently.

“Compared to Manchester, London and other cities in the UK, Liverpool offers relatively affordable housing and living costs. Family homes are more accessible in terms of price with a great range of homes, from city centre living to suburban houses on the outskirts.

“There is major regeneration happening around the city, with Everton FC’s new stadium - Hill Dickenson Stadium – being built, and the transformation of the surrounding area will play a key role in the plans for 10,000 new homes to be built on brownfield sites across Liverpool.

“Other areas of development include the Baltic Triangle, a new area in Liverpool which is expected to have its own railway station, and the brand new Littlewoods Film Studio which will attract Hollywood to the city!”

Leeds - 6.7/10

The discovery was made by construction workers on land off New Market Street, near Leeds Corn Exchange. | Tony Johnson

Leeds is the UK’s fifth most family friendly city outside of London, according to Making Moves, with a score of 6.7/10.

Making Moves said: “Leeds is a wonderful city to settle down and raise a family, with the average hourly cost of childcare coming in at £4.75.

“The bustling city of Leeds is also near the Yorkshire Deals and Peak District, both hits for families that wish to explore further afield.”

Beautiful open spaces for families to enjoy Connor Riley, branch manager of William H Brown, Oakwood Leeds

Connor Riley, branch manager of William H Brown estate agents, Oakwood Leeds, said: “Leeds is a great place for families to live, with so much to do in the city.

“There is great education, health and wellbeing amenities, and brilliant transport links for people to travel as they need to.

“There are 13 leisure centres across the city, which are accessible for all types of exercise and sports, and there are also plenty of shopping facilities, including a new shopping complex which has recently been developed in the Crossgates area.

“From Roundhay Park to Kirkstall Abbey, Leeds has many beautiful open spaces for families to enjoy, which is one of the main reasons people look to move here.

“There is also a fantastic transport system, including good trains, buses, and an airport in the Yeadon area.

“Leeds has a strong family home market with wide price variation, dependent on proximity to schools and transport links, which makes it affordable for many.”

Nottingham - 6.6/10

Nottingham is the UK’s sixth most family friendly city outside of London, according to Making Moves, with a score of 6.6/10.

Making Moves said: “Council tax is the highest nationwide, costing band D residents £2,411.65 annually.

“However, crime rates are relatively low, the third lowest across the UK outside London.

“Although a smaller city compared to Manchester or London, across Nottingham, you’ll find plenty of amazing shops, places to eat and activities to do with the kids.”

Bristol - 5.4/10

Bristol city centre | Julian James/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images

Bristol is the UK’s seventh most family friendly city outside of London, according to Making Moves.

Making Moves called it a ‘modern, metropolitan city’ which is buzzing with creativity.

It added: “With the second-highest yearly sunshine hours across the UK, Bristol has 62 libraries and scenic cycle routes. It has been named one of the best cities in the world for beautiful bike rides.

“The city has a vibrant cultural and art scene and is the hometown of Banksy – while walking through the streets, you’ll likely spot his pieces dotted about.”

The best of the rest

Members of the public are being asked to "take care of each other" this Christmas party season. Photo: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Newcastle upon Tyne is eighth in Making Moves’ list of the UK’s best family friendly cities outisde of London, followed by Cardiff, Belfast and Glasgow.

Newcastle is praised for its ‘friendly locals’ and proximity to the natural beauty of the Northumberland coastline and the low cost of childcare, which is just £4.50 an hour.

The Welsh capital Cardiff, says Making Moves, enjoys 1,573 hours of sunshine a year and is close to ‘beautiful’ countryside, making it a great area in which to settle down.

Belfast has the lowest crime rate and cost of living across the entire UK, according to Making Moves.

It adds: “With incredible restaurants, pubs and thousands of acres of beautiful parkland, there is plenty to do around the city.”

Making Moves called Glasgow a ‘charming, creative city steeped in history’.

“Home to the Burrell Collection, beautiful Botanic Gardens, a vibrant coffee scene and infamous pubs, Glasgow is a great place to settle down,” it added.

Do you agree with the rankings? Where do you think is the best place in the UK for families, and why?

