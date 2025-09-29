The 11 safest cities in the UK, based on violent crime, weapons and drugs offences

Safety is one of the most important things to consider when you’re choosing where to live.

A new study has ranked the UK’s 50 biggest towns and cities, excluding London, according to how safe they are.

The 2025 Demos-PwC Good Growth for Cities Index has given each city or large town a score based on rates of violent crime and drugs and weapons offences.

A positive number indicates that it is safer than the 2017-19 benchmark for all UK cities and large towns, whereas a negative one means the opposite.

Only three places in the UK achieved a score of +1 or above, while 11 in total received a rating of +0.6 or more.

According to the study, Bradford is the most dangerous place to live, with a score of -1.96, followed by Middlesbrough and Stockon (-1.89), and Leeds (-1.35).

Below are the safest cities and large towns in the UK, according to the 2025 Demos-PwC Good Growth for Cities Index.

If you want to know more about the overall rankings, you can read our list of the best and worst cities in which to live.

Stoke-on-Trent is the 11th safest city or large town in the UK in which to live, according to the Good Growth for Cities guide. It was given a rating of +0.62, based on the level of violent crime, and weapons and drugs offences.

Stoke-on-Trent is the 11th safest city or large town in the UK in which to live, according to the Good Growth for Cities guide. It was given a rating of +0.62, based on the level of violent crime, and weapons and drugs offences.

Brighton is the 10th safest city or large town in the UK in which to live, according to the Good Growth for Cities guide. It was given a rating of +0.64, based on the level of violent crime, and weapons and drugs offences.

Brighton is the 10th safest city or large town in the UK in which to live, according to the Good Growth for Cities guide. It was given a rating of +0.64, based on the level of violent crime, and weapons and drugs offences.

Edinburgh is the 9th safest city or large town in the UK in which to live, according to the Good Growth for Cities guide. It was given a rating of +0.66, based on the level of violent crime, and weapons and drugs offences.

Edinburgh is the 9th safest city or large town in the UK in which to live, according to the Good Growth for Cities guide. It was given a rating of +0.66, based on the level of violent crime, and weapons and drugs offences.

York is the 8th safest city or large town in the UK in which to live, according to the Good Growth for Cities guide. It was given a rating of +0.68, based on the level of violent crime, and weapons and drugs offences.

York is the 8th safest city or large town in the UK in which to live, according to the Good Growth for Cities guide. It was given a rating of +0.68, based on the level of violent crime, and weapons and drugs offences.

