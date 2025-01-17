These are the streets where the most expensive houses in the Mansfield area were sold last year. Photos: GoogleThese are the streets where the most expensive houses in the Mansfield area were sold last year. Photos: Google
The 11 most expensive Mansfield area streets in which to buy a property throughout 2024

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 17th Jan 2025, 11:36 BST
New figures have revealed the Mansfield district streets where the priciest properties were sold during 2024.

The table is collated from HM Land Registry statistics and covers the period January 1 to December 31, 2024.

Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

The list below details the 11 streets from the highest-priced property downwards.

A property on High Oakham Drive in Mansfield was sold for £1.3m on Janaury 16.

1. High Oakham Drive - £1.3m

A property on High Oakham Drive in Mansfield was sold for £1.3m on Janaury 16. Photo: Google

A house on High Oakham Grange in Mansfield was sold for £930,000 on July 5.

2. High Oakham Grange - £930,000

A house on High Oakham Grange in Mansfield was sold for £930,000 on July 5. Photo: Google

A property on Croft Avenue in Mansfield sold for £900,000 on May 29.

3. Croft Avenue - £900,000

A property on Croft Avenue in Mansfield sold for £900,000 on May 29. Photo: Google

A house on The Avenue in Mansfield sold for £750,000 on May 22.

4. The Avenue - £750,000

A house on The Avenue in Mansfield sold for £750,000 on May 22. Photo: Google

