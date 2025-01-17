The 11 most expensive Mansfield area streets in which to buy a property throughout 2024

The table is collated from HM Land Registry statistics and covers the period January 1 to December 31, 2024.
Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.
The list below details the 11 streets from the highest-priced property downwards.
1. High Oakham Drive - £1.3m
A property on High Oakham Drive in Mansfield was sold for £1.3m on Janaury 16. Photo: Google
2. High Oakham Grange - £930,000
A house on High Oakham Grange in Mansfield was sold for £930,000 on July 5. Photo: Google
3. Croft Avenue - £900,000
A property on Croft Avenue in Mansfield sold for £900,000 on May 29. Photo: Google
4. The Avenue - £750,000
A house on The Avenue in Mansfield sold for £750,000 on May 22. Photo: Google
