These are the streets where some of the cheapest houses were sold in Mansfield last year. Photos: Google

The 10 Mansfield area streets which had the cheapest properties in 2024

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 09:00 GMT
New figures have revealed the Mansfield streets where the cheapestproperties were sold during 2024.

The table is collated from HM Land Registry statistics and covers the period January 1 to December 31, 2024.

Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

The list below details the 10 streets from the lowest-priced property upwards.

One house on Derby Street, Mansfield sold for just £40,000 on January 19, while another sold for £55,000 on June 24.

1. Derby Street, Mansfield - £40,000

One house on Derby Street, Mansfield sold for just £40,000 on January 19, while another sold for £55,000 on June 24. Photo: Google

A house on Robin Hood Avenue, Mansfield sold for £42,000 on June 4.

2. Robin Hood Avenue, Mansfield - £42,000

A house on Robin Hood Avenue, Mansfield sold for £42,000 on June 4. Photo: Google

A property on Abbey Road, Mansfield went for just £48,500 on June 26.

3. nmac-29-01-25 abbey road NMSYupload.JPG

A property on Abbey Road, Mansfield went for just £48,500 on June 26. Photo: Google

Two houses on Forey Road, Forest Town were sold for £52,199, both on Janaury 31.

4. Florey Road, Forest Town - £52,199

Two houses on Forey Road, Forest Town were sold for £52,199, both on Janaury 31. Photo: Google

