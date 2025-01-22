The 10 Mansfield area streets which had the cheapest properties in 2024

The table is collated from HM Land Registry statistics and covers the period January 1 to December 31, 2024.
Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.
The list below details the 10 streets from the lowest-priced property upwards.
1. Derby Street, Mansfield - £40,000
One house on Derby Street, Mansfield sold for just £40,000 on January 19, while another sold for £55,000 on June 24. Photo: Google
2. Robin Hood Avenue, Mansfield - £42,000
A house on Robin Hood Avenue, Mansfield sold for £42,000 on June 4. Photo: Google
A property on Abbey Road, Mansfield went for just £48,500 on June 26. Photo: Google
4. Florey Road, Forest Town - £52,199
Two houses on Forey Road, Forest Town were sold for £52,199, both on Janaury 31. Photo: Google
