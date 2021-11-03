Take a peek inside £1.5 million home with kennels and cattery in picturesque Nottinghamshire hamlet

Originally constructed in the 1750s, Babbington Hall has been much-loved as both a family home with equestrian facilities and, more recently, with adjoining successful kennels, cattery and rescue centre.
The substantial grounds of circa ten acres provide space for a variety of uses, with the rolling countryside and far reaching views ensuring this home enjoys a truly enviable position.
The hall offers seven reception rooms, five bedrooms and four bathrooms and a range of outbuildings.
It is surrounded by garden and paddock land, which are enclosed by established hedgerows with far reaching views.
A particular highlight of this home is the two-acre bluebell woodland with pathways leading through creating a unique and tranquil area for walks right on the doorstep.
