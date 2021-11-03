Take a peek inside £1.5 million home with kennels and cattery in picturesque Nottinghamshire hamlet

Originally constructed in the 1750s, Babbington Hall has been much-loved as both a family home with equestrian facilities and, more recently, with adjoining successful kennels, cattery and rescue centre.

The substantial grounds of circa ten acres provide space for a variety of uses, with the rolling countryside and far reaching views ensuring this home enjoys a truly enviable position.

The hall offers seven reception rooms, five bedrooms and four bathrooms and a range of outbuildings.

It is surrounded by garden and paddock land, which are enclosed by established hedgerows with far reaching views.

A particular highlight of this home is the two-acre bluebell woodland with pathways leading through creating a unique and tranquil area for walks right on the doorstep.

1. Gorgeous grounds Another view of Babbington Hall. The property enjoys beautiful grounds extending to approximately ten acres in all. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

2. Babbington Kennels and Cattery Having thrived as a business and rescue centre since 2003, the present occupiers have substantially improved both the grounds and facilities. These comprise of nine kennel/stable blocks with a number of quiet areas, shower facilities, puppy unit and a cattery. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

3. Delightful dining The first room we look at is the dining kitchen, which is decorated with a modern finish. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

4. Living space The home's large sitting room looks cosy and comfortable. Photo: submitted Photo Sales