Take a look round this perfect family home in quiet neighbourhood of Mansfield

A family home to be proud of in a lovely, quiet neighbourhood of Mansfield? It’s what dreams of are made of for many of us, so make sure you take a look round this £560,000 property.

Our photo gallery below reveals a five-bedroom, detached house on Forest Hill in the sought-after area of Berry Hill and close to Nottingham Road.

Estate agents BuckleyBrown are convinced it ticks every box when it comes to spacious internal layout, tasteful decor and established gardens.

When you step inside, a stunning entrance hall, with an original staircase, sets the tone and leads to a beautiful lounge, complete with French doors that give access to the garden.

A terrific dining space sits next to a fabulous, modern kitchen, which is close to a utility room. Completing the ground floor is a WC and access to an integral garage. Upstairs, you will find five marvellous bedrooms, a shower room and also a separate family bathroom.

Outside, the back garden is huge, with a patio seating area and steps leading down to an extensive lawn. At the front, where there is another lawn, a block-paved driveway provides off-street parking space for up to five cars. As well as the garage, there is a car port, large enough for a caravan.

Once you have flicked through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

