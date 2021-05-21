Take a look inside this old Mansfield chapel up for sale at £110,000
A former Mansfield chapel is set to go under the hammer at auction next week.
The Old Methodist Chapel on Chesterfield Road North in Pleasley is up for sale for £110,000 and has been used for commercial purposes since 'retiring' as a chapel.
It will go under the virtual hammer in the latest SDL Property Auctions sale on Thursday, May 27 and is being sold as the former commercial premises of Stevensons Light Engineering, in partnership with Village Estates.
The accommodation spans two floors and outside there is a driveway and parking area with wrought iron gates to the front.
It currently includes an entrance with WC off, while there is a main manufacturing area and three storage areas.
The first floor area consists a large room and a small office area in one corner.
The chapel is lot number 80 and the sale will be live streamed from 10.30am.
Anybody interested will need to pre-register to bid via https://www.eigpropertyauctions.co.uk/live-stream/auction/sdl-property-auctions-national