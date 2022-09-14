Take a look inside impressive barn conversion in idyllic corner of Mansfield
Be prepared to be impressed when you take a look inside this grade II listed barn conversion, which sits within an idyllic setting in Mansfield.
On the market for offers in the region of £475,000 with estate agents BuckleyBrown, the three-bedroom property can be found on Sookholme Road in Sookholme.
It offers space and flexibility for growing families. And it is filled with character from top to bottom, with original features certain to catch your eye.
What’s more, it boasts a beautiful, established garden, plus a gravelled driveway offering plenty of off-street parking space.
A welcoming entrance hallway takes you into a stunning kitchen, fitted with modern cabinets and integrated appliances. A beautiful dining room features exposed ceiling beams and French doors that lead outside.
A warm and homely living room is the place to relax, while there is also a handy utility room offering storage and plumbing for more appliances.
Not far away are the three versatile bedrooms, all of which can be used to your own advantage. The master has the added luxury of an en suite, while there is also a family bathroom and WC.
