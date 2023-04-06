Take a look inside exclusive £700,000 eco-home in Sutton with balcony views

An exclusive eco-home, with balcony views, opposite Coxmoor Golf Club in Sutton is raising eyebrows on the property market in Mansfield and Ashfield.

Here is your chance to take a look inside what is known as The Glass House, which is for sale for just under £700,000 with Mansfield estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners.

The detached, five-bedroom property on Coxmoor Road spans three floors and extends to more than 3,000 square feet. It is a substantial unit, built to high specification as recently as 2014, and even boasts four Porcelanosa bathrooms or wet rooms.

Much thought and attention to detail went into the house’s energy efficiency, with numerous features, such as solar thermal panels, PV electric panels, a heat bank, water harvesting, underfloor heating and thermostats in all rooms, guaranteed to bring down bills

The south-facing plot, which borders open countryside, extends to 0.44 acres and includes an integral double garage, with remote-controlled door, driveway for off-street parking and a garden, with grassed areas, large decked patio and established trees.

And arguably the coup de grace is a wraparound, decked balcony at the back, with glass balustrade and stainless steel handrail, that provides spectacular views.

In brief, the ground floor comprises an open-plan entrance hall, a huge living/’dining kitchen, a utility room, office, gym or bedroom and Jack and Jill en suite wet room. Downstairs to the lower ground floor, you will find a living room and two large double bedrooms, each having a dressing room and en suite wet room. Upstairs to the first floor, you will find a family bathroom and two more large double bedrooms.

Find out what all the fuss is about by browsing through our photo gallery below, and then visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . Open-plan entrance hall On stepping through the front door at The Glass House, you are greeted by an open-plan entrance hall with a vaulted ceiling exposing the galleried landing on the first floor. You are also struck by the porcelain tiled floor, three ceiling spotlights and a solid oak staircase leading not only to the first floor but also to the lower ground floor. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Living/dining kitchen The entrance hall flows into a wonderful, large open-plan living/dining kitchen, which has doors that lead out ti the decked rear balcony. Ample ceiling spotlights and underfloor heating make it a bright and warm space. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Lovely lounge area This lovely lounge area on the ground floor of the £700,000 property also provides access to the rear balcony. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Into the kitchen Into the kitchen itself, which features two integrated electric ovens, a six-ring stainless steel gas hob and stainless steel chimney extractor hood above. A large peninsula island includes an additional Belfast sink with mixer tap Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales