News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
56 minutes ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
1 hour ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
2 hours ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
2 hours ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
4 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
Welcome to The Glass House, a three-floor, five-bedroom eco-home on Coxmoor Road, Sutton that is on the market with Mansfield estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners for £699,995.Welcome to The Glass House, a three-floor, five-bedroom eco-home on Coxmoor Road, Sutton that is on the market with Mansfield estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners for £699,995.
Welcome to The Glass House, a three-floor, five-bedroom eco-home on Coxmoor Road, Sutton that is on the market with Mansfield estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners for £699,995.

Take a look inside exclusive £700,000 eco-home in Sutton with balcony views

An exclusive eco-home, with balcony views, opposite Coxmoor Golf Club in Sutton is raising eyebrows on the property market in Mansfield and Ashfield.

By Richard Silverwood
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:33 BST

Here is your chance to take a look inside what is known as The Glass House, which is for sale for just under £700,000 with Mansfield estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners.

The detached, five-bedroom property on Coxmoor Road spans three floors and extends to more than 3,000 square feet. It is a substantial unit, built to high specification as recently as 2014, and even boasts four Porcelanosa bathrooms or wet rooms.

Much thought and attention to detail went into the house’s energy efficiency, with numerous features, such as solar thermal panels, PV electric panels, a heat bank, water harvesting, underfloor heating and thermostats in all rooms, guaranteed to bring down bills

The south-facing plot, which borders open countryside, extends to 0.44 acres and includes an integral double garage, with remote-controlled door, driveway for off-street parking and a garden, with grassed areas, large decked patio and established trees.

And arguably the coup de grace is a wraparound, decked balcony at the back, with glass balustrade and stainless steel handrail, that provides spectacular views.

In brief, the ground floor comprises an open-plan entrance hall, a huge living/’dining kitchen, a utility room, office, gym or bedroom and Jack and Jill en suite wet room. Downstairs to the lower ground floor, you will find a living room and two large double bedrooms, each having a dressing room and en suite wet room. Upstairs to the first floor, you will find a family bathroom and two more large double bedrooms.

Find out what all the fuss is about by browsing through our photo gallery below, and then visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

On stepping through the front door at The Glass House, you are greeted by an open-plan entrance hall with a vaulted ceiling exposing the galleried landing on the first floor. You are also struck by the porcelain tiled floor, three ceiling spotlights and a solid oak staircase leading not only to the first floor but also to the lower ground floor.

1. Open-plan entrance hall

On stepping through the front door at The Glass House, you are greeted by an open-plan entrance hall with a vaulted ceiling exposing the galleried landing on the first floor. You are also struck by the porcelain tiled floor, three ceiling spotlights and a solid oak staircase leading not only to the first floor but also to the lower ground floor. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The entrance hall flows into a wonderful, large open-plan living/dining kitchen, which has doors that lead out ti the decked rear balcony. Ample ceiling spotlights and underfloor heating make it a bright and warm space.

2. Living/dining kitchen

The entrance hall flows into a wonderful, large open-plan living/dining kitchen, which has doors that lead out ti the decked rear balcony. Ample ceiling spotlights and underfloor heating make it a bright and warm space. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This lovely lounge area on the ground floor of the £700,000 property also provides access to the rear balcony.

3. Lovely lounge area

This lovely lounge area on the ground floor of the £700,000 property also provides access to the rear balcony. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Into the kitchen itself, which features two integrated electric ovens, a six-ring stainless steel gas hob and stainless steel chimney extractor hood above. A large peninsula island includes an additional Belfast sink with mixer tap

4. Into the kitchen

Into the kitchen itself, which features two integrated electric ovens, a six-ring stainless steel gas hob and stainless steel chimney extractor hood above. A large peninsula island includes an additional Belfast sink with mixer tap Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
MansfieldSuttonAshfield