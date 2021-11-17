Take a look at Robbie Williams's mansion - the most viewed property of the month

And you can take a peek at it right here, along with the other four properties that hit the top five for the month as our fascination with amazing homes across the UK continued.

Superstar Robbie’s mansion in Compton Bassett was on the market for a staggering £6,750,000. Wife Ayda said: “It is a family-friendly house that deserves to have much more laughter and joy within its beautiful walls.”

The rest of the top five was made up of:

An architectural gem nestling within one of Glasgow’s suburbs and worth £1.5 million. Built in 1870, it’s A-Listed and features on the Scottish monuments list. A stunning estate in Hampshire, marketed at an astonishing £15 million. Meticulously restored, it is a 17th century home, surrounded by 118 acres of breathtaking natural scenery. A unique retreat in the Cotswolds. Priced at £7.5 million and located in Tetbury, where Prince Charles has a home, this former monastery is now an 11-bedroom Grade II listed home. A Scandinavian-style home in West Sussex. Located in the seaside town of Littlehampton, this is one of only three homes of its kind in the UK, boasting a striking triangular shape.

Check out our photo gallery of all five properties and discover why we have all been so eager to step inside.

