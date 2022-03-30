It might just surprise you, particularly as it is within easy reach of major roads, the M1, A38 and A60, and only half a mile from Sutton Parkway train station.

What’s more, its asking price of £190,000 with estate agents Bairstow Eves might also tempt you to book a viewing appointment.

The bungalow, located on Harby Avenue, sits on a plot that offers a block-paved driveway and parking space for three or four cars, plus a garden with a patio, lawn, greenhouse and outhouse.

As well as the three bedrooms, including two doubles, the property boasts a bay-fronted lounge, kitchen diner, porch, inner hallway, bathroom and a conservatory.

